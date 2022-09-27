Jude Bellingham labelled ‘world’s best’ by England team-mate Declan Rice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jude Bellingham labelled ‘world’s best’ by England team-mate Declan Rice

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 10.48pm
Jude Bellingham, left, and Declan Rice, right, have been forming a partnership in the England midfield (Nick Potts/PA)
Jude Bellingham, left, and Declan Rice, right, have been forming a partnership in the England midfield (Nick Potts/PA)

Declan Rice has hailed Jude Bellingham as the best teenager in world football – and backed him to dominate the England midfield for the next 15 years.

Bellingham, 19, was a standout performer for England during their two Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany.

A 1-0 loss in Milan and a 3-3 Wembley draw with Germany were the final two games before England’s World Cup campaign begins in less than eight weeks.

While manager Gareth Southgate and a number of his players faced stinging criticism as England’s winless run stretched to six games, Bellingham shone in the heart of the side.

The Borussia Dortmund man will now be in a favourable position to start the World Cup opener against Iran and he has certainly done enough to impress Rice.

“He’s 19 but he’s got the body of a 28-year-old, he’s a man,” said the West Ham skipper.

“He thinks like a man, plays like a man and shows personality and character. He’s the future of English football to come for the next 15 years if he wants to be.

“He is a top lad as well, really pushes you on on the pitch. We push each other on and it’s a privilege to play next to him.

“We’re totally different players and I feel like as a 19-year-old, I don’t think I’ve seen anyone as good as he is for 19.

“I look at a lot of 19-year-olds, whether it’s at a club, around the world, around the country, to have the whole package it’s a hard thing to have and I feel like he’s got that.”

Rice is four years Bellingham’s senior and is now aiming for a lengthy partnership alongside the former Birmingham youngster.

Rice battled against a strong Germany midfield.
Declan Rice battled against a strong Germany midfield (Alastair Grant/AP)

“I’m still only 23 – obviously I’ve been around and played so many more games than he has in my career, but you can just tell, as a 19-year-old, what he brings to the team already, the energy he’s got,” added Rice.

“He can play in a holding role, he can play as an eight, he can play as 10. He can play anywhere in midfield and I know he’s going to be crucial for us.

“Every place is up for grabs but every time I play with Jude we’re building that connection and I say to him, ‘you go and bomb on and do your attacking stuff and I’ll sit here and defend for you’. So we’re getting that good connection, he’s great to play with.

“He’s a man – you can see it when he plays for Dortmund, how he gets around the pitch.

“Even little things, as a 19-year-old you’re scared to talk to the referee but he’s in the referee’s face demanding answers, demanding decisions and he leaves himself on the pitch constantly.”

Rice and Bellingham stood up to be counted as England fought back from two goals behind to lead 3-2 against Germany before ultimately being pegged back.

England manager Gareth Southgate has come under scrutiny over recent games.
England manager Gareth Southgate has come under scrutiny over recent games (John Walton/PA)

The commitment from England’s players to drag themselves back into the contest will give Southgate some comfort heading into the World Cup, with Rice insisting it was proof the squad are still behind the manager.

“One hundred per cent,” he replied when asked if the comeback showed the players are backing Southgate.

“I think you see how we fight for him, what we’ve done in the previous tournament under him, we feel like we are building something.

“We’re sticking with a formation that needs work, we’re working on that in training all the time, but you see in the first half we missed some clear-cut chances again but in the second half we scored some great goals and in the end, I think we should have come away with a win.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Wales midfielder Jess Fishlock missed last month’s crunch World Cup qualifiers (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales confident Jess Fishlock will be fit for World Cup play-off action
Ian Baraclough is adamant Northern Ireland are still progressing (Liam McBurney/PA)
Ian Baraclough optimistic despite frustrating defeat to Greece
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny saw Robbie Brady snatch victory over Armenia at the death (Niall Carson/PA)
We’ll learn from ‘few minutes of madness’ – Stephen Kenny
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke, left, celebrates with his staff (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Steve Clarke calls on Scotland to continue progress after Nations League success
England Under-21s’ Conor Gallagher scored in the 3-1 win over Germany (Mike Egerton/PA)
Conor Gallagher’s application has been great, says Young Lions boss Lee Carsley
Gareth Southgate spoke to Trent Alexander-Arnold, pictured, before leaving him out of England’s Nations League match against Germany (Nick Potts/PA)
Trent Alexander-Arnold behind Kieran Trippier in race to be England right-back
Jack Stretton is on loan from Derby (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jack Stretton praised by Carlisle boss Paul Simpson after Grimsby win
Robbie Brady, left, was the Republic of Ireland’s hero (Niall Carson/PA)
Robbie Brady the hero as Ireland beat Armenia to secure Nations League B status
Richarlison, left, suffered racial abuse during Brazil’s friendly win over Tunisia (Christophe Ena/AP/Press Association Images)
Richarlison racially abused with banana as Brazil beat Tunisia in Paris friendly
Greece beat Northern Ireland 3-1 (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
Northern Ireland slump to third defeat of Nations League campaign in Greece

More from The Courier

Dundee forward Niall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton in the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn
0
Fox, left, and new United assistant Stevie Crawford
Liam Fox 'understands' Dundee United sceptics and draws Tam Courts parallel
0
Children from Puddleduck Nursery in the Beatrix Potter Garden. Picture: Kenny Smith / DCT Media
10 FREE family places to visit in Perthshire for the October holidays
0
There are a number of free activities and places for families to visit in Dundee for the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays
0
Carnoustie Tyres.
Carnoustie tyre dealer broken into five times in the past seven weeks
Football for 17s and under is just one of the free activities on offer in Fife during the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Fife for the October holidays
0

Editor's Picks