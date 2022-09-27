Steve Clarke calls on Scotland to continue progress after Nations League success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steve Clarke calls on Scotland to continue progress after Nations League success

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 11.00pm Updated: September 27 2022, 11.06pm
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke, left, celebrates with his staff (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke, left, celebrates with his staff (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke hailed his side for taking the next step in their ongoing progress – and vowed they would not stop.

Clarke’s side secured top spot in UEFA Nations League Group B1 with a 0-0 draw against Ukraine in Krakow.

The feat brings promotion to the elite level of the next Nations League, a place among the second seeds for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, and a guaranteed play-off spot to qualify for that tournament should they need it.

Clarke admitted Scotland had pressed the “reset button” after the summer’s disappointment, when they lost to Ukraine in the World Cup play-offs and went down 3-0 in Dublin.

They responded by taking seven points from three games against Ukraine and the Republic of Ireland inside a week.

Clarke said: “I sat down with all my staff and said ‘we have to set a different environment, we have to be more demanding of the players, we have to push that agenda’.

“Then I sat with the players and we went through what we did well in the summer, what we didn’t do so well.

“We gave them a lot of information to change the system, to play a slightly different way.

“These players are desperate to play for their country, they have taken it on board and had a really good week.”

Steve Clarke urges his Scotland side on against Ukraine
Steve Clarke urges his Scotland side on against Ukraine (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Clarke, who pointed out his contract expires before Scotland’s next Nations League campaign, added: “Sometimes it doesn’t work out for us but they are always determined to do well.

“We went to Serbia and got the result in the play-off to take us to our first major finals in such a long time. We had the European Championship and took it to the last game and just came up short.

“We then had a really good group campaign in the World Cup and came up just short in the play-off.

“I asked the players before the game, we have done it again, we have taken this campaign to the last game. Let’s make the next step so we can show everyone how we are improving. I said let’s make sure we take the next step. Then we will feel good about ourselves.

“The supporters were magnificent, the connection between the supporters and players is fantastic. That’s what we are working towards.

“Now we have reached pot two and in the A group of the Nations League. We don’t want to stop, we want to keep on getting better and better if we can.”

Clarke hailed his central defenders after the crucial clean sheet, with debutant Ryan Porteous impressing alongside Jack Hendry.

“Porteous was outstanding for a debut, I’m so pleased for the boy,” Clarke said. “It shows he listens, it shows he learns.

“I am also really pleased for Jack Hendry. It was a big ask for Jack. Everyone expects Callum McGregor to play three games in a short time at that intensity. Everyone expects John McGinn can do that. I had to ask Jack Hendry to do that again.

Jack Hendry, right
Jack Hendry, right, was a stand-out performer (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

“He was struggling a little bit with a cold, his performances were outstanding in the three games. It’s nice to get a clean sheet again, it makes me happy as a coach.”

Clarke had lost eight players from his original squad through injury and suspension while others were struggling with a sickness bug.

“Sometimes that can galvanise you,” he said. “Maybe I over-egged the illness a little bit just to galvanise us going into the game.

“The only thing I was mindful of was if someone had woken up with the same bug then they wouldn’t have played.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Wales midfielder Jess Fishlock missed last month’s crunch World Cup qualifiers (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales confident Jess Fishlock will be fit for World Cup play-off action
Ian Baraclough is adamant Northern Ireland are still progressing (Liam McBurney/PA)
Ian Baraclough optimistic despite frustrating defeat to Greece
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny saw Robbie Brady snatch victory over Armenia at the death (Niall Carson/PA)
We’ll learn from ‘few minutes of madness’ – Stephen Kenny
England Under-21s’ Conor Gallagher scored in the 3-1 win over Germany (Mike Egerton/PA)
Conor Gallagher’s application has been great, says Young Lions boss Lee Carsley
Jude Bellingham, left, and Declan Rice, right, have been forming a partnership in the England midfield (Nick Potts/PA)
Jude Bellingham labelled ‘world’s best’ by England team-mate Declan Rice
Gareth Southgate spoke to Trent Alexander-Arnold, pictured, before leaving him out of England’s Nations League match against Germany (Nick Potts/PA)
Trent Alexander-Arnold behind Kieran Trippier in race to be England right-back
Jack Stretton is on loan from Derby (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jack Stretton praised by Carlisle boss Paul Simpson after Grimsby win
Robbie Brady, left, was the Republic of Ireland’s hero (Niall Carson/PA)
Robbie Brady the hero as Ireland beat Armenia to secure Nations League B status
Richarlison, left, suffered racial abuse during Brazil’s friendly win over Tunisia (Christophe Ena/AP/Press Association Images)
Richarlison racially abused with banana as Brazil beat Tunisia in Paris friendly
Greece beat Northern Ireland 3-1 (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
Northern Ireland slump to third defeat of Nations League campaign in Greece

More from The Courier

Dundee forward Niall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton in the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn
0
Fox, left, and new United assistant Stevie Crawford
Liam Fox 'understands' Dundee United sceptics and draws Tam Courts parallel
0
Children from Puddleduck Nursery in the Beatrix Potter Garden. Picture: Kenny Smith / DCT Media
10 FREE family places to visit in Perthshire for the October holidays
0
There are a number of free activities and places for families to visit in Dundee for the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays
0
Carnoustie Tyres.
Carnoustie tyre dealer broken into five times in the past seven weeks
Football for 17s and under is just one of the free activities on offer in Fife during the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Fife for the October holidays
0

Editor's Picks