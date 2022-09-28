Skipper Steven Davis will not rush into decision on Northern Ireland future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Skipper Steven Davis will not rush into decision on Northern Ireland future

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 6.58am
Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis said he would not make a knee-jerk decision over his future (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis said he would not make a knee-jerk decision over his future (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has insisted he will not rush into any decision on his international future this winter.

The 37-year-old earned his 140th cap on Tuesday night but it came in defeat as Northern Ireland’s Nations League campaign ended in a 3-1 loss to Greece in Athens – with Ian Baraclough’s side only spared the prospect of a relegation play-off after Kosovo thrashed Cyprus 5-1.

As he has done at the end of previous campaigns, Davis said he would take time over the coming weeks before committing to return.

“I think it is important to reflect and not make knee-jerk decisions,” Davis said.

“When that day does come it will be very emotional for me to be honest. Everyone knows how much it means to me playing for Northern Ireland. I think I need to really feel I can still contribute as much as I want to and that has to be shared amongst everybody.”

Northern Ireland are yet to arrange any fixtures for the pre-World Cup international window in November, and may not play again until the start of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in March.

Defeat in Athens was a disappointing way to sign off as the optimism created by Saturday’s come-from-behind win over Kosovo quickly evaporated in a disjointed performance with too many mis-placed passes.

Davis was responsible for a key one – giving the ball away to allow Greece to retake the lead early in the second half – and the Rangers midfielder held up his hand.

Ian Baraclough speaks during a press conference
Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough is under pressure following some disappointing results (Liam McBurney/PA)

“We have said it too many times in this campaign, we are frustrated,” he said. “Obviously coming off the high of the Kosovo game we wanted to come out here and get a positive result but unfortunately we gave ourselves too much to do with the two goals we conceded in the second half.

“In the first half I thought we were well within our shape and frustrated them at times with some good combinations. In the second half we didn’t really get going and the pressure told in the end. There were a couple of mistakes thrown in there as well and that has happened too often in this campaign.

“In terms of the first half we reacted well to conceding first and I’ve made a mistake for their second goal and we got punished for it and we struggled to get up the pitch and play in the style that we did in the first half.”

Although Shayne Lavery had cancelled out Dimitris Pelkas’ opener, Giorgos Masouras punished Davis’ error 10 minutes into the second half and a fine strike from Petros Mantalos settled it late on.

The final whistle was greeted with boos by the 976 travelling fans packed behind Baraclough’s dugout, and a number turned their frustrations on the under-pressure manager as he went to applaud them.

“We are all in it together,” Davis said when asked about Baraclough. “It has been a really frustrating time. The responsibility lies with more than the manager but we obviously know how football is perceived when results are frustrating. It is a shared frustration within the dressing room.

“We felt optimistic coming into this campaign coming up against the teams we have and we don’t feel we have done enough.

“There is plenty of frustration there (amongst the fans) but for 90 minutes in the game and even after the game when the players went over to them they were clapping and showing their support again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will not abandon his attacking philosophy ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign (Niall Carson/PA)
Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny remains committed to attacking style
Europe’s top clubs, including Manchester United, paid a record-high price for injuries last season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Europe’s top clubs paid record-high price for injuries last season – study
Jonny Evans said Northern Ireland’s players remain behind manager Ian Baraclough (Liam McBurney/PA)
Jonny Evans insists Northern Ireland players still back Ian Baraclough
Everton’s Anthony Gordon was wanted by Chelsea in the summer (Isaac Parkin/PA)
‘I don’t think any player is worth that amount’ – Anthony Gordon on £60m…
Sam Kerr struck the woodwork twice before finding the net in the second half (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea beat West Ham to make it back-to-back Women’s Super League wins
Moeen Ali’s side lost in Lahore (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
We’re a better team than that – England’s batting disappoints Moeen Ali
Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema sent her side through to the Champions League group stage (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal reach Champions League group stage with victory over Ajax
Moeen Ali hit 51 for England (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
Moeen Ali heroics in vain as Pakistan take series lead over England
A general view of Betfred branded Super League balls (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rugby league’s major shake-up – What are the new proposals from IMG?
Will Rhodes’ side are battling against relegation (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Warwickshire up against it to avoid relegation as Yorkshire nervously watch on

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis said he would not make a knee-jerk decision over his future (Liam McBurney/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks