Martin Offiah backs England to lay World Cup ghosts of 1995 to rest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Martin Offiah backs England to lay World Cup ghosts of 1995 to rest

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 9.03am
Martin Offiah, centre, with England Women’s player Jodie Cunningham, left, and England Wheelchair player Tom Halliwell (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Martin Offiah, centre, with England Women’s player Jodie Cunningham, left, and England Wheelchair player Tom Halliwell (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Martin Offiah is tipping England to go all the way in the Rugby League World Cup and help right the wrongs of 1995.

The record-breaking former Wigan winger, one of rugby league’s all-time greats, was in the England team that lost 16-8 in the final to Australia at Wembley 27 years ago but remains adamant Phil Larder’s team were robbed.

England were trailing 8-4 when Offiah made a 60-metre break before throwing the ball back inside for his centre Paul Newlove to kick ahead and dive over for a try.

Salford v Wakefield Offiah
Martin Offiah knows what it is like to play in a Rugby League World Cup final (Gareth Copley/PA)

It was controversially disallowed after Offiah was ruled to have been taken into touch by a desperate Tim Brasher tackle but television replays suggested otherwise and the man himself has no doubt it was a try.

“If there was a video referee back then, we would have scored early in the game and who knows what could have happened,” Offiah told the PA news agency.

“To this day I know I wasn’t in touch but what could have, would have, should have been is all in the past now.”

Offiah was speaking during a visit to the Brixton Bulls, one of a number of London clubs who have benefited from The National Lottery.

Rugby League World Cup 2021
Martin Offiah with Brixton Bulls players in south London to celebrate The National Lottery being the official partner of the Rugby League World Cup (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

He explained: “I’m working with the National Lottery who have been instrumental in providing about £5.7billion in grassroots sport as a whole since its inception back in 1994 and plan to invest a further £9.3m in the next five years in the sport of rugby league to produce the superstars of tomorrow.”

Hackney-born Offiah believes that investment will help unearth future stars for rugby league but for the moment is excited about the looming World Cup, which will feature the wheelchair and women’s events running alongside the men’s competition for the first time.

“Members of all three teams now have an opportunity in front of them to create history and I’ll be backing them all the way,” he said.

“It’s going to be a fantastic competition. Obviously it’s a big year for sport and it’s all teed up nicely for the boys, the girls and the wheelchair team to do us proud.

“Not many get the chance to play in a World Cup final on home soil so it could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for so many players.”

Australia are favourites to retain their crown and Pacific nations Tonga and Samoa, England’s opening-group opponents, have star-studded line-ups but Offiah believes home advantage could be key.

“I’ve seen the Samoa squad and I’ve seen the Tonga squad,” he said, “Obviously they are littered with players from the NRL, the premier competition, but there is nothing like playing in a World Cup on home soil.

“Australia always hold that mantle of favourites and we’ve all seen the strength of State of Origin but England will have the whole country backing them.

“They are playing in familiar surroundings and in familiar conditions and time zones so they’ve got to back themselves.

Tommy Makinson
Martin Offiah is looking forward to watching St Helens winger Tommy Makinson in the World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We’ve seen what England did in 2017 and that was on the other side of the world so I’m backing Shaun Wane and his boys, and Jodie Cunningham and Tom Halliwell (England wheelchair captain) to go all the way.”

Wane will announce his 24-man England squad on Friday and Offiah knows who he wants to see in it.

“A lot of players are going to be waiting on tenterhooks,” he said. “I think (Leeds hooker) Kruise Leeming, after a rocky start, has come good and one player I’m really looking forward to seeing is (St Helens winger) Tommy Makinson.

“The way he ran in the Grand Final and the way he’s run all season, such ferocity, is just beyond belief. He’s a fantastic player I enjoy watching.”

:: National Lottery players are providing over £9.3m of vital support to rugby league between 2022-2027 to aid the development of rugby league across the country.

This includes £750,000 to support communities across England through the RLWC21 CreatedBy Grants Programme as well as providing vital funding for the women’s and girls’ game during the pandemic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will not abandon his attacking philosophy ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign (Niall Carson/PA)
Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny remains committed to attacking style
Europe’s top clubs, including Manchester United, paid a record-high price for injuries last season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Europe’s top clubs paid record-high price for injuries last season – study
Jonny Evans said Northern Ireland’s players remain behind manager Ian Baraclough (Liam McBurney/PA)
Jonny Evans insists Northern Ireland players still back Ian Baraclough
Everton’s Anthony Gordon was wanted by Chelsea in the summer (Isaac Parkin/PA)
‘I don’t think any player is worth that amount’ – Anthony Gordon on £60m…
Sam Kerr struck the woodwork twice before finding the net in the second half (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea beat West Ham to make it back-to-back Women’s Super League wins
Moeen Ali’s side lost in Lahore (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
We’re a better team than that – England’s batting disappoints Moeen Ali
Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema sent her side through to the Champions League group stage (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal reach Champions League group stage with victory over Ajax
Moeen Ali hit 51 for England (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
Moeen Ali heroics in vain as Pakistan take series lead over England
A general view of Betfred branded Super League balls (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rugby league’s major shake-up – What are the new proposals from IMG?
Will Rhodes’ side are battling against relegation (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Warwickshire up against it to avoid relegation as Yorkshire nervously watch on

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Martin Offiah, centre, with England Women’s player Jodie Cunningham, left, and England Wheelchair player Tom Halliwell (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks