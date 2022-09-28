How the home nations fared in mixed Nations League campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How the home nations fared in mixed Nations League campaign

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 10.02am
Scotland’s players salute their travelling fans after drawing against Ukraine in Krakow to secure Nations League promotion (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Scotland's players salute their travelling fans after drawing against Ukraine in Krakow to secure Nations League promotion (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

The Nations League has produced mixed results for the home nations and the Republic of Ireland.

England and Wales were both relegated from League A while Scotland passed them on the way up, winning promotion from the second tier.

Republic of Ireland, Scotland’s Group B1 rivals, avoided defeat in their last match to retain their second-tier status, while Northern Ireland were spared relegation from Group C2 despite defeat in Greece.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the teams fared.

England

England manager Gareth Southgate puts his hands on his head
England were relegated from League A after failing to win a match (John Walton/PA)

Played 6, Won 0, Drawn 3, Lost 3, Points 3

Less than a year after reaching the Euro 2020 final, England saw their campaign get off to the worst possible start in June with a 1-0 defeat in Hungary. Things did not get any better over the course of the next three matches, in the space of eight days, which ended in the ignominious 4-0 defeat at home to Hungary. Defeat to Italy and relegation from the top tier therefore were not unexpected. Gareth Southgate’s side scored just four goals in this season’s Nations League – two of which were penalties – while three of those came in the error-ridden 3-3 draw against Germany and no side in League A scored fewer.

Wales

P 6, W 0, D 1, L 5, Pts 1

Following the euphoria of World Cup qualification, the Nations League provided a reality check in a tough group alongside Belgium and the Netherlands. Wales were far from over-awed by their elite-level opponents with a draw at home to Belgium followed by a heart-breaking 93rd-minute defeat to the Dutch. Rob Page’s side lost by the odd goal to Belgium in a spirited performance, but it was the two book-ending defeats to Poland which proved costly. Wales were never outclassed and never lost by more than one goal but they struggled for firepower, scoring just six times with Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson getting two of those.

Scotland

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke, left, celebrates with his staff in Krakow after his side sealed Nations League promotion
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke, left, celebrates with his staff in Krakow after his side sealed Nations League promotion (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

P 6, W 4, D 1, L 1, Pts 13

Scotland, depleted through illness and injury, performed heroics in their final match against Ukraine in Krakow to secure the point they needed to finish top of Group B1 and clinch promotion to the top tier. Steve Clarke’s side bounced back from their heart-breaking World Cup play-off defeat to Ukraine in June by winning four of their next five matches, including victories over Ukraine and the Republic of Ireland in a memorable triple-header, which ended with Tuesday night’s goalless draw against Ukraine. Just one defeat in their six group matches – 3-0 against the Republic in June – saw them finish two points clear at the top.

Republic of Ireland

Robbie Brady celebrates his late penalty for the Republic of Ireland, which sealed victory against Armenia
Robbie Brady celebrates his late penalty for the Republic of Ireland, which sealed victory against Armenia (Niall Carson/PA)

P 6, W 2, D 1, L 3, Pts 7

The Republic of Ireland ended a disappointing campaign with a narrow 3-2 win against Armenia and had to avoid defeat in Dublin in their final game to avoid relegation to the third tier. After Stephen Kenny’s side lost their opening two matches to Armenia and Ukraine, their undoubted high was a 3-0 home defeat of Scotland in June – they drew 1-1 in Ukraine three days later – but last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Scotland at Hampden Park left them looking over their shoulders. Robbie Brady’s late penalty on Tuesday night spared their blushes after they had conceded a 2-0 lead, while Kenny will point to the emergence of several young players as a positive.

Northern Ireland

P 6, W 1, D 2, L 3, Pts 5

Northern Ireland crashed to their third Group C2 defeat on Tuesday night, losing 3-1 in Greece, and only avoided relegation from the third tier on goal difference after Cyprus lost 5-1 in Kosovo. It has been a hugely disappointing campaign for the Irish, during which the Green and White Army have called for boss Ian Baraclough to go and boos rang out from their travelling fans again in Athens. Saturday’s 2-1 home win against Kosovo was their first win in 15 Nations League matches and their third-placed finish means they face a tough draw for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, which start in March.

