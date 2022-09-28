Dundee Utd assistant Stevie Crawford ‘excited’ by return to full-time coaching

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Dundee Utd assistant Stevie Crawford ‘excited’ by return to full-time coaching

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 2.51pm
Stevie Crawford is Dundee United’s new assistant (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Stevie Crawford is Dundee United’s new assistant (Jeff Holmes/PA)

New Dundee United assistant Stevie Crawford feels reinvigorated and ready for the demands of full-time football 16 months after quitting as Dunfermline boss to reflect and recharge.

The 48-year-old resigned from the Pars at the end of the 2020/21 campaign to take a break from the game.

But he was lured back into the part-time ranks as a coach at Edinburgh City just two months later and then became manager of League Two East Fife last November.

Former Scotland player Crawford jumped at the chance to return to the full-time circuit when Liam Fox, a colleague from their time as coaches at Hearts, asked him to become his assistant at Tannadice last week.

“When I made the decision to come away from Dunfermline, it was nothing more than I just felt I had nothing left in the tank,” he said.

“I felt it was right to step away from the game at that time. I came away from the game because, with the pressures that are now involved in it, it was just really to recharge and analyse some of the stuff I’d done over the years to try and get better.

“I came away for a couple of months and it felt like two years. Then Gary Naysmith got in touch and said he needed a hand at Edinburgh City and that motivation to get back in the game just got hold of me.

“Thankfully I’ve found myself in a position now where I’m back in full-time football at a good club. I’m excited.

“I’ve been asked a number of times where I see myself in a few years and if I see myself as a number two. I just know that I love football, absolutely love it with a passion.”

Crawford is enthused about assisting 38-year-old Fox, who was appointed as Jack Ross’ successor last week following three games in interim charge.

“Liam came in at under-18s level at Hearts (in 2015), but he was always around the first team even at that point,” said Crawford, recalling how they first forged a bond as coaches. “You could see how keen he was to progress as a coach.

“Then he got the opportunity to take the Cowdenbeath job (on a coach loan basis), but he was still coming in to work with Hearts as well, helping myself and Robbie Neilson with the first team and also the younger guys.

“I saw a guy there who wasn’t just all about Liam Fox. His enthusiasm won me over. I remember during his spell at Cowdenbeath, when he was a young man facing the different sides of management, we had discussions on several Sunday nights bouncing ideas off each other and the relationship just grew from there.

“There’s talk about Liam being a young manager, but he finished his playing career to go into coaching – that’s how serious he is about it. In terms of the experience he’s got, he’s worked at Hearts, been in here at Dundee United (as assistant) and also had the experience of the Cowdenbeath job as a very young man.

“I’m in here to support Liam. It’s about making sure Liam’s thinking straight because there are a lot of things that can come into a manager’s mind from outwith. I don’t need to protect him because I know what he’s like.

“He’s very much his own man, he knows what he wants. I just need to make sure I’m giving him the best possibility of winning games of football.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Alex Albon says he is hopeful of taking part in Singapore this weekend (David Davies/PA)
Alex Albon ready to race in Singapore Grand Prix after health scare
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke (left) celebrates Nations League promotion (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
What next for Scotland after winning promotion to Nations League Group A?
A well-wrapped Robert MacIntyre after practice at St Andrews on Wednesday.
Super proud Scot Robert MacIntyre plans to 'punch hard' on return home to the…
0
Worcester captain Ted Hill wants his team-mates to have a Plan B (David Davies/PA)
Ted Hill: Worcester players all want club to survive but need ‘Plan B in…
Dalian Atkinson was killed in August 2016 (PA)
Police constable who hit Dalian Atkinson with her baton cleared of assault
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
0
Joe Batley in action for Worcester (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Worcester’s Joe Batley aiming to overcome adversity again after beating cancer
High-profile instances of abuse have occurred in a variety of sports in recent years, including British gymnastics (Nigel French/PA)
Exclusion threat should be written into coaching licences, says abuse survivor
Tyson Fury, left, risks “riling the hopes of a nation” by not fighting Anthony Joshua, right, according to one former boxer (PA)
Johnny Nelson: Fury becoming ‘boy that cried wolf’ after calling off Joshua bout
Domestic rugby league could be set for a revamp under new proposals (Richard Sellers/PA).
Plans to end automatic promotion and relegation to Super League unveiled

Most Read

1
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
2
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
1
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
Stevie Crawford is Dundee United’s new assistant (Jeff Holmes/PA)
No jail for Perth businessman who claimed police brutality
5
Tealing is one of the hotspots for speeding in the 20mph limit. Pic: Google
Angus 20mph zones: Could they become a blanket limit across every town and village?
5
6
Greggs squirrel pitlochry
Squirrel loose inside Pitlochry Greggs set free after three-day rescue mission
1
7
Glamis House has been rocked by crisis. Picture by Steve Brown.
Glamis House: How did it go so badly wrong at crisis-hit Glenrothes care service?
0
8
Dundee forward Niall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton in the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn
0
9
Alex Allan
Pitlochry hairdresser takes aim at motorhome parking takeover in Highland Perthshire town
10
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’

More from The Courier

photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan (left) and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
0
Go for maximum flexibility with Jamie Oliver's sweet potato chilli. Photo credit: Richard Clatworthy.
Midweek meal: Expand your kitchen repertoire with Jamie Oliver's flexible sweet potato chilli
Paul Sheerin has revealed how he came to sign Bobby Linn for Arbroath.
Arbroath legend Paul Sheerin reveals why signing Lichties hero Bobby Linn was case of…
0
Lisa Reid, new owner of Lundin Coffee Co.
Leven coffee shop Jane's at Nineteen reopens under new ownership as Lundin Coffee Co
0
Asthma charity boss tells SNP to rethink inhaler plan 'before people die'

Editor's Picks