Pep Guardiola’s heartwarming surprise – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association September 28 2022, 6.17pm Pep Guardiola surprised a City employee (Owen Humphreys/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 28. Football Pep Guardiola’s heartwarming surprise… Watch Pep's heartwarming surprise 💙 pic.twitter.com/gEWJInGDRx— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 28, 2022 Richarlison and Rio Ferdinand hit out at a lack of action over racism. Enquanto ficarem de "blá blá blá" e não punirem, vai continuar assim, acontecendo todos os dias e por todos os cantos. Sem tempo, irmão! #racismonão pic.twitter.com/p8GqMPqUKa— Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) September 28, 2022 People going into stadiums & think it’s acceptable to throw a banana…Authorities don’t care!I’ve got my own kids waking up saying, “u seen that banana thrown at Richarlison!” 🤬Vini Jr. last Week, @richarlison97 this week! Supporting you bro ❤️https://t.co/SgAl1jrk4L pic.twitter.com/Jn6B1OKuo2— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) September 28, 2022 Reflections on international duty… Next stop: #CopadoMundo 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/b6x85HhhzH— Casemiro (@Casemiro) September 28, 2022 Acredite, tá acontecendo!! Obrigado, meu Deus! 🙏🏽🇧🇷⚽️ @CBF_Futebol pic.twitter.com/eX6zwEJqWa— Antony Santos (@antony00) September 27, 2022 Cricket Kevin Pietersen hung out with the boys. The boys! @Amit_Bhatia99 @dnqwallace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sOfy63OBow— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 28, 2022 Ben Stokes made light of Nottinghamshire’s tactics against Durham. Notts must be worried about a last day chase, they do know that @jbairstow21 plays for Yorkshire and is injured yeah? https://t.co/bz2iuHYksa— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) September 28, 2022 Rugby Union Maro Itoje monitored the Pound’s progress. Pound sterling behaving like the Naira 🤯 pic.twitter.com/37bN1jEoq9— Maro Itoje (@maroitoje) September 28, 2022 Boxing Sound advice from Frank Bruno. Morning its fresh but wonderful for a brisk walk or a run Go on spend 30 mins turn the phone off! pic.twitter.com/tFxPhfn0WS— Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) September 28, 2022 Formula One Alex Albon is on the recovery trail ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix. Intense week of training and doing everything possible to get ready for Singapore. Feeling good and looking forward to the weekend, let’s see what it has in store 💪 pic.twitter.com/cgYvG0SHeU— Alex Albon (@alex_albon) September 28, 2022 Mercedes looked back on a big moment. On this day in 2012. Well, you lot know the rest… 😉 pic.twitter.com/qulQsBgZAr— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 28, 2022 Darts Michael van Gerwen has missed Ireland. A great few days so far. I’ve missed playing in Ireland. Wasn’t a bad practice room was it 😝 https://t.co/7oKILNjVFp— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) September 28, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny remains committed to attacking style Europe’s top clubs paid record-high price for injuries last season – study Jonny Evans insists Northern Ireland players still back Ian Baraclough ‘I don’t think any player is worth that amount’ – Anthony Gordon on £60m… Chelsea beat West Ham to make it back-to-back Women’s Super League wins We’re a better team than that – England’s batting disappoints Moeen Ali Arsenal reach Champions League group stage with victory over Ajax Moeen Ali heroics in vain as Pakistan take series lead over England Rugby league’s major shake-up – What are the new proposals from IMG? Warwickshire up against it to avoid relegation as Yorkshire nervously watch on Most Read 1 EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey 1 2 Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath 0 3 Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police 4 Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers 5 Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company 2 6 Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’ 7 JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome 0 8 Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes 0 9 Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years 0 10 New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go… 0 More from The Courier RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a… 0 Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat' SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living… David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome 0 EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey 1 Editor's Picks Asthma chief slams SNP inhaler plan – hours after Humza Yousaf hails policy at Dundee health centre visit 5 major problems facing Nicola Sturgeon in wake of Tory budget chaos Cowdenbeath fire: ‘Strong smell’ reported months before cannabis farm found Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe Scotmid boss calls for shopping voucher scheme after cost-of-living woes hurt trade Blood-soaked Perth dad made Christmas Day police bomb threat after hitting drink because he couldn’t get a haircut Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company Squirrel loose inside Pitlochry Greggs set free after three-day rescue mission 5 of the best: Tayside and Fife detached houses for under £200k Dundee chief John Nelms urges Scottish football to stop devaluing itself as SPFL agree new Sky TV deal