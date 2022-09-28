Arsenal reach Champions League group stage with victory over Ajax By Press Association September 28 2022, 8.11pm Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema sent her side through to the Champions League group stage (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Arsenal booked their spot in the group stages of the Women’s Champions League with a 1-0 win at Ajax. The tie was finely poised after last week’s 2-2 draw in London, but Vivianne Miedema gave the Gunners victory in Amsterdam, sealing a 3-2 aggregate victory. The Gunners put in an acomplished display in stormy conditions in the Dutch capital and could have led in the opening 20 minutes but Stina Blackstenius shot straight at the Ajax goalkeeper. THROUGH TO THE GROUP STAGE! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1GqfH78HNh— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) September 28, 2022 Miedema showed her class and settled any nerves six minutes into the second half as she struck home in style, finding the corner from 20 yards after a dynamic drive towards goal. The Dutchwoman could have added a second soon after but her shot was well saved by Lize Kop. The Gunners had a scare in the final 20 minutes when Tiny Hoekstra stabbed wide from close range after good work by Nadine Noordam. But Jonas Eidevall’s side survived and put their name in the hat for Monday’s group stage draw. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny remains committed to attacking style Europe’s top clubs paid record-high price for injuries last season – study Jonny Evans insists Northern Ireland players still back Ian Baraclough ‘I don’t think any player is worth that amount’ – Anthony Gordon on £60m… Chelsea beat West Ham to make it back-to-back Women’s Super League wins We’re a better team than that – England’s batting disappoints Moeen Ali Moeen Ali heroics in vain as Pakistan take series lead over England Rugby league’s major shake-up – What are the new proposals from IMG? Warwickshire up against it to avoid relegation as Yorkshire nervously watch on Football has a lot to learn from other sports on VAR – Thierry Henry Most Read 1 EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey 1 2 Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath 0 3 Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police 4 Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers 5 Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company 2 6 Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’ 7 JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome 0 8 Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes 0 9 Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years 0 10 New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go… 0 More from The Courier RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a… 0 Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat' SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living… David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome 0 EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey 1 Editor's Picks Asthma chief slams SNP inhaler plan – hours after Humza Yousaf hails policy at Dundee health centre visit 5 major problems facing Nicola Sturgeon in wake of Tory budget chaos Cowdenbeath fire: ‘Strong smell’ reported months before cannabis farm found Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe Scotmid boss calls for shopping voucher scheme after cost-of-living woes hurt trade Blood-soaked Perth dad made Christmas Day police bomb threat after hitting drink because he couldn’t get a haircut Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company Squirrel loose inside Pitlochry Greggs set free after three-day rescue mission 5 of the best: Tayside and Fife detached houses for under £200k Dundee chief John Nelms urges Scottish football to stop devaluing itself as SPFL agree new Sky TV deal