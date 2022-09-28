We’re a better team than that – England’s batting disappoints Moeen Ali

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We’re a better team than that – England’s batting disappoints Moeen Ali

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 8.31pm Updated: September 28 2022, 8.55pm
Moeen Ali’s side lost in Lahore (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
Moeen Ali's side lost in Lahore (K.M. Chaudary/AP)

Moeen Ali branded England’s Twenty20 batting a disappointment after they saw a second chase against Pakistan go off the rails in the space of four days.

Having failed to make 167 in Karachi on Sunday, the tourists lost track of an even slimmer target as they were unable to make 146 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Moeen did his best to drag the result back with a captain’s innings of 51 not in 37 balls but he lost a last-over battle of wills with debutant seamer Aamer Jamal, who secured a five-run win for his side.

Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett and Harry Brook made just 18 between them as the top six imploded, while Dawid Malan contributed a scratchy 36. Their efforts left Moeen frustrated by a lack of game awareness.

“Of all the games so far, this was the most disappointing, the way we batted in particular,” he said.

“Obviously I’m disappointed we didn’t chase those runs. I feel we’re a better team than that. You have to see the situation of the game, and the conditions. All we needed was one partnership, a 60-70 run partnership would have won the game.

“We want to play this brand that is attacking but you also have to see the situation of the game and the conditions, things like that.”

Moeen would have been pleased to have a top-order player with the composure of Mohammad Rizwan in his ranks, after the Pakistan opener propped his side up with a knock of 63.

It was his fourth half-century in five attempts and taught England a lesson they did not heed.

“He’s a brilliant player, so hard to stop and so busy. He’s somebody we can learn a lot off,” said Moeen.

“He saw the situation and adapted today. He took the risks when he needed to and played properly when he needed to.”

  • 1st T20: Eng won by 6 wkts
  • 2nd T20: Pak won by 10 wkts
  • 3rd T20: Eng won by 63 runs
  • 4th T20: Pak won by 3 runs
  • 5th T20: Pak won by 5 runs.

Moeen had backed himself to provide a grandstand finish, facing up at the start of the 20th over with 15 needed and turning down a single off the first ball. That kept new man David Willey at the non-striker’s end and, although Moeen got one six away to take the game to the last ball, he was brilliantly shut down by Jamal.

“I was in and I felt it might be difficult for Dave. He (Jamal) was on debut, nervous…but he bowled really well,” said Moeen.

“Two big hits and you’re done. I got one but unfortunately couldn’t manage to get the other one. Sometimes you’ve just got to give it to him, it was a good last over.”

