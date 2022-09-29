Morgan Feeney and Omari Patrick could return for Carlisle’s clash with Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Morgan Feeney and Omari Patrick could return for Carlisle’s clash with Crewe

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 11.08am
Morgan Feeney is hoping to reclaim his spot in Carlisle’s defence (Leila Coker/PA)
Morgan Feeney is hoping to reclaim his spot in Carlisle’s defence (Leila Coker/PA)

Carlisle are hoping for some long-awaited good news on the injury front, with Morgan Feeney and Omari Patrick hopeful of returning to face Crewe.

Feeney has missed the last two games with a hamstring complaint but could return at centre-half, while Patrick is also pushing for a place in attack.

Fulham loanee Sonny Hilton is the latest absentee and faces two months out after damaging ankle ligaments in training.

Striker Ryan Edmondson is also making progress with his own ankle problem, but the likes of Tobi Sho-Silva, Ben Barclay, Josh Dixon, Brennan Dickenson and Joel Senior are all out.

Crewe have also had a fitness setback, with key midfielder Callum Ainley sustaining a shoulder injury that requires surgery.

He could be unavailable for three months, leaving a gap for an attacking midfielder.

Oli Finney will not be the man to fill it, though, as he could be missing for a month after injuring his foot in an under-23s match.

Eli King and Zac Williams are back from the Wales age-group system but Chris Long remains a long-term injury.

