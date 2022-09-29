Ashley Eastham in contention to start for Salford at home to Grimsby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salford captain Ashley Eastham is in contention for his first league start since February as his side host Grimsby.

The 31-year-old defender returned to league action after seven months out injured with an 89th-minute appearance from the bench in last weekend’s win at Sutton.

Striker Matt Smith will hope to retain his place after making his first league start for the club.

Odin Bailey will be pushing for a return to the side after dropping to the bench against Sutton.

Grimsby midfielder Niall Maher is aiming to keep his place in the side after starting his first league game for the club last weekend.

The 27-year-old summer signing picked up an injury in pre-season, which has limited his start to life with the Mariners, but will hope to line up again against Salford.

Otis Khan was another summer addition who made his first start in the defeat to Carlisle last time out and is likely to line up again after drawing praise from manager Paul Hurst.

Goalkeeper Jamie Pardington has been signed by Grimsby and should come into the squad as back-up to Max Crocombe.