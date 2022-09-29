Wes Burns back in Ipswich’s squad for home game against Portsmouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ipswich will welcome back forward Wes Burns from international duty with Wales for the Sky Bet League One match against Portsmouth.

Burns was an unused substitute for the Nations League defeat by Poland in Cardiff last weekend, so missed Ipswich’s loss at Plymouth on Sunday.

Full-back Greg Leigh, who was set to be away with Jamaica, is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a compression fracture to his leg during the draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Defender Cameron Burgess continues his recovery following surgery for facial injuries suffered in the victory over Bristol Rovers, along with forward Sone Aluko (knee) and deadline-day signing Panutche Camara (groin).

Portsmouth return to action after their game against Bolton was postponed because of international call-ups.

Midfielder Joe Morrell featured for Wales against Belgium and Poland, while goalkeeper Josh Griffiths joined up with England Under-21s and striker Dane Scarlett, on loan from Tottenham, was away with England Under-20s.

Defender Joe Rafferty, who has been carrying a stomach muscle problem, and midfielder Michael Jacobs (groin) could come back into contention.

Forward Jayden Reid (hamstring) and midfielder Louis Thompson (broken leg) continue their own rehabilitation.