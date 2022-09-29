PA Sport Trivia (30/09/2022)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PA Sport Trivia (30/09/2022)

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 1.40pm
PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Darrell Hair (cricket) – Australian former umpire, born 1952.

Frank Rijkaard (soccer) – former AC Milan and Holland midfielder and ex-Barcelona coach, born 1962.

Gary Armstrong (rugby union) – former Scotland scrum-half, born 1966.

Alex Rae (soccer) – former Millwall and Rangers midfielder and ex-St Mirren manager, born 1969.

Roy Carroll (soccer) – former Northern Ireland and Manchester United goalkeeper, born 1977.

Sun Jihai (soccer) – former Manchester City, Sheffield United and China defender, born 1977.

Martina Hingis (tennis) – five-time Grand Slam singles winner from Switzerland, born 1980.

Olivier Giroud (soccer) – AC Milan and France striker, born 1986.

Martin Guptill (cricket) – New Zealand batter, born 1986.

Jack Hodgson (paralympics) – selected for Great Britain at the 2016 Paralympics and has won both World Championship and European Championship medals in judo, born 1996.

Max Verstappen (motorsport) – Formula One driver for Red Bull Racing, born 1997.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1961: Benny ‘Kid’ Paret won the world welterweight boxing title, beating Emile Griffith on points in New York. Six months later in a rematch, Paret was stopped in round 12 and died from his injuries.

1997: Manchester United announced record club profits of £27.6million and a link-up with BSkyB and Granada to create the MUTV channel.

1999: Rugby league sides Sheffield and Huddersfield announced they were to merge to form one Super League club – the Huddersfield-Sheffield Giants. But less than 12 months later, lack of support from Sheffield led to the club announcing their intention to play matches only in Huddersfield and drop Sheffield from their name.

2002: Bulldozers began demolishing the old Wembley stadium.

2012: Europe retained the Ryder Cup in the so-called Miracle of Medinah. Europe were 10-6 down going into the final-day singles but won 8.5 of the 12 points available, with Martin Kaymer’s win over Steve Stricker securing the trophy for Jose Maria Olazabal’s team.

2013: Derby announced former England coach Steve McClaren as their new head coach.

2015: The Football Association announced Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho would face no action after being cleared of making discriminatory comments towards then club doctor Eva Carneiro during the match against Swansea on August 8.

2016: The United States thrashed Europe 4-0 in the opening foursomes session at the Ryder Cup before Darren Clarke’s side fought back in the fourballs to trail 5-3.

2017: Leigh were relegated from Super League after a 26-10 loss to Catalans Dragons.

2018: Europe regained the Ryder Cup with a 17.5-10.5 win over the United States at Le Golf National in Paris.

PA SPORT SELECTED TV LISTINGS

Today (Friday, September 30)

SOCCER: Championship, Hull v Luton – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football 1930.

CRICKET: Sixth T20, Pakistan v England – Sky Sports Cricket 1500, Sky Sports Main Event 1515.

MOTOR RACING: Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix, first practice – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports F1 1030, second practice – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports F1 1345.

RUGBY UNION: URC, Bulls v Connacht – Premier Sports 2 1725, Ulster v Leinster – Premier Sports 1 1900, BBC Two NI 1915, Cardiff v Lions – Premier Sports 2 1930; Premiership, Newcastle v Bristol – BT Sport 1 1900.

GOLF: DP World Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Sky Sports Golf 1200; LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic – Sky Sports Golf 1730; PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship – Sky Sports Golf 2030, Sky Sports Main Event 2230.

SNOOKER: British Open – ITV4 1245.

BASEBALL: MLB, Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds – BT Sport 4 1900.

Tomorrow (Saturday, October 1)

SOCCER: Premier League, Arsenal v Tottenham – BT Sport 1 1130, West Ham v Wolves – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League 1700; Scottish Premiership, Hearts v Rangers – Sky Sports Main Event 1200; Serie A, Inter Milan v Roma – BT Sport 2 1715.

MOTOR RACING: Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix, third practice – Sky Sports F1 1045, qualifying – Sky Sports F1 1300, Sky Sports Main Event 1430.

RUGBY UNION: URC, Stormers v Edinburgh – Premier Sports 1 1230, Ospreys v Glasgow – Premier Sports 1 1500, Munster v Zebre Parma – Free Sports 1700, Benetton v Scarlets – S4C 1700, Premier Sports 1 1710, Dragons v Sharks – Premier Sports 1, S4C 1930; Premiership, Saracens v Leicester – BT Sport 2 1430.

GOLF: DP World Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Sky Sports Golf 1200; LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic – Sky Sports Golf 1800; PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Golf 2100.

SNOOKER: British Open – ITV 1245.

HORSE RACING: Live racing – ITV4 1300.

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. Chelsea forward Sam Kerr represents which country on the international stage?

2. How many Formula 1 wins does Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc have this season?

3. Which city does the Australian Open tennis tournament take place?

4. Justin Fields plays as quarterback for which NFL team?

5. How many times have England women won the rugby union World Cup?

6. Who were crowned Netball Superleague champions in 2022?

7. Who finished the County Championship season as Division Two winners?

8. Where will the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics be held?

9. Which team is currently bottom of the Premier League table?

10. Who do England men open their Rugby League World Cup campaign against next month?

ANSWERS: 1. Australia; 2. Three; 3. Melbourne; 4. Chicago Bears; 5. Twice; 6. Manchester Thunder; 7. Nottinghamshire; 8. Los Angeles; 9. Leicester; 10. Samoa.

Editor's Picks