Gustavo Hamer starts suspension as Coventry take on Middlesbrough

Coventry will be without suspended midfielder Gustavo Hamer for their home game against Middlesbrough.

Hamer received his second red card of the season in the Sky Blues’ recent goalless draw at Birmingham and starts a four-match ban.

Michael Rose (groin) is hoping to return to contention, while fellow defender Callum Doyle and Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres have both returned from international duty unscathed.

Midfield pair Callum O’Hare and Liam Kelly are edging closer to their first appearances of the season after respective hamstring injuries, but are not expected to feature.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder hopes to have Darragh Lenihan and Chuba Akpom back in contention.

Striker Akpom (knee) has missed the last seven games and defender Lenihan (ankle) has been sidelined for three.

Marcus Forss (Finland), Paddy McNair (Northern Ireland) and Riley McGree (Australia) are expected to be in contention after international duty.

On-loan Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen returned to action in the recent home draw against Rotherham after missing the previous four games due to a knee injury.