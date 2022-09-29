Lewis Hamilton feels for Formula One fans over Max Verstappen’s title romp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewis Hamilton feels for Formula One fans over Max Verstappen’s title romp

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 2.46pm
Lewis Hamilton says he feels sorry for F1 fans that Max Verstappen will win the title with races to spare (Vincent Thian/AP)
Lewis Hamilton says he feels sorry for F1 fans that Max Verstappen will win the title with races to spare (Vincent Thian/AP)

Lewis Hamilton said he feels sorry for Formula One that Max Verstappen could romp to the world championship with five races remaining.

The Red Bull driver will have his first shot at sealing back-to-back titles at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who turns 25 on Friday, will be crowned champion if he wins under the lights of the Marina Bay circuit and sets the fastest lap, and team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc both finish lower than fourth and eighth respectively.

During last year’s captivating title battle, Verstappen denied Hamilton a record eighth crown at a deeply contentious season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton, 37, has been unable to match the unstoppable Verstappen, with his brilliant Red Bull machinery in a class of one this year after a major overhaul in the sport’s regulations.

Hamilton, who is yet to win a race in 2022, is 167 points behind Verstappen in the standings.

“I definitely feel for the fans because going right down to the wire last year was so intense for everybody and it is never great when the season finishes early,” said Hamilton.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton arrives in the paddock on Thursday
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton arrives in the paddock on Thursday (Vincent Thian/AP)

“For you as the individual, it’s great – I won the title in Mexico with races to spare – but for the actual sport it’s not spectacular.

“I’m really grateful to have had my championship win in 2008 go right down to the last 17 seconds and obviously last year was pretty much the same thing too. Let’s hope for the future it’s a bit better.”

Verstappen has won 11 of the 16 rounds staged this season, including the last five races. Another triumph here would take his career tally to 32, moving him to sixth in the all-time list alongside Fernando Alonso.

But Verstappen does not believe it is a formality that he will become the 17th driver to win the F1 title on more than one occasion on Sunday.

“I am not really thinking about the championship,” he said. “It is a long shot and I just want to enjoy the weekend.

“I need a lot of luck for it to happen, so it is unrealistic. I am not really counting on it happening.”

F1 is back in Singapore for the first time since the pandemic. The sport then heads to Suzuka for next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, with races in Austin, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi to follow.

