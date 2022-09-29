Anthony Gordon urged to focus on Everton improvement to boost World Cup hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anthony Gordon urged to focus on Everton improvement to boost World Cup hopes

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 3.00pm
Anthony Gordon harbours ambitions of making England’s World Cup squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
Anthony Gordon harbours ambitions of making England’s World Cup squad (Mike Egerton/PA)

Everton manager Frank Lampard believes Anthony Gordon’s best chance of making a late run into England’s World Cup squad is for him to concentrate on improving for the club.

After representing the under-21s this week the forward said he was “100 per cent focused” on securing a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Lampard believes the only way to do that is to keep producing in the Premier League and he said any of his players who have expectations or aspirations of going to Qatar in November have to do the same.

England U21 v Germany U21 – International Friendly – Bramall Lane
Anthony Gordon is hoping to make the leap from England’s Under-21 squad to the senior ranks for the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I know there is a lot of competition in that area of the pitch with England, there are a lot of quality players in there,” said Lampard of Gordon’s England ambitions.

“He just has to keep working on all parts of his game, not just the goals, which are a huge part of it, but there is a lot more for his game but it’s good he’s in the conversation, he just has to play.

“I don’t think you need to think about it, you just have to train and play every day, keep improving.

“He wants to improve and he just needs to focus on that and the rest will naturally come.”

Frank Lampard File Photo
Frank Lampard has urged his players to focus on performing for Everton to give themselves the best chance of going to the World Cup (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The unprecedented situation of a World Cup taking place in the middle of a season may cause players to reconsider their priorities as the tournament gets closer.

But Lampard said it was essential they remained on track with their club.

“They are Everton players and in this period up until we play Bournemouth they just have to give everything for this team,” he added.

“We always try to do the same thing; we try to get the best environment and the best care for the players to get them into the best position to perform well and if they do that then come the World Cup they will be in good nick and ready to go.

“It’s really simple. We have to talk about it but for the players it is ‘play well, look after yourself and you will give yourself the best possible chance’.

“The good thing for us as a club was last year the international break came and not many players went to play for their country and now we have got a bigger group of players who are going and representing their countries in different ways, which is a plus for us as Everton.”

Lampard will have England number one Jordan Pickford back from a thigh injury for Saturday’s trip to Southampton, while striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could finally make his first appearance of the season after a knee problem picked up on the eve of the opening weekend.

However, right-back Nathan Patterson may be out for longer than initially expected after a ankle injury with Scotland.

“I think the four to five week estimate is probably a bit positive from what our first thoughts were so, on that side of it, let’s hope we can get him back quickly,” said Lampard.

