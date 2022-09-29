Akil Wright suspended for Stockport’s visit of Walsall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Akil Wright is suspended for Stockport’s game with fellow Sky Bet League Two strugglers Walsall.

The midfielder was sent off in the 90th minute of last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at second-placed Northampton.

Czech Republic Under-21 international Vit Jaros could return in goal after international duty, while striker Paddy Madden may be handed a league start after coming on as a second-half substitute against the Cobblers following suspension.

Midfielder Callum Camps and defender Chris Hussey missed the game at Sixfields through injury and could return.

Walsall, two places above Stockport in the table despite an eight-match winless run, will monitor Jack Earing before the trip to Edgeley Park.

The midfielder went off 54 minutes into last week’s 1-0 home defeat to Tranmere with a knock.

Liam Gordon will be hopeful of a start after two substitute appearances following his return from injury, while playmaker Ronan Maher is back from Ireland Under-19 duty.

Fellow defender Oisin McEntee is edging closer to a comeback.