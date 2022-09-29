Akil Wright suspended for Stockport’s visit of Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Akil Wright suspended for Stockport’s visit of Walsall

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 3.22pm
Stockport are struggling in League Two (Simon Marper/PA)
Stockport are struggling in League Two (Simon Marper/PA)

Akil Wright is suspended for Stockport’s game with fellow Sky Bet League Two strugglers Walsall.

The midfielder was sent off in the 90th minute of last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at second-placed Northampton.

Czech Republic Under-21 international Vit Jaros could return in goal after international duty, while striker Paddy Madden may be handed a league start after coming on as a second-half substitute against the Cobblers following suspension.

Midfielder Callum Camps and defender Chris Hussey missed the game at Sixfields through injury and could return.

Walsall, two places above Stockport in the table despite an eight-match winless run, will monitor Jack Earing before the trip to Edgeley Park.

The midfielder went off 54 minutes into last week’s 1-0 home defeat to Tranmere with a knock.

Liam Gordon will be hopeful of a start after two substitute appearances following his return from injury, while playmaker Ronan Maher is back from Ireland Under-19 duty.

Fellow defender Oisin McEntee is edging closer to a comeback.

