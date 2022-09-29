Harrogate have injury issues ahead of Bradford clash By Press Association September 29 2022, 3.42pm George Thomson is one of three players sidelined for Harrogate (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up George Horbury is available for Harrogate ahead of their Sky Bet League Two game against Yorkshire rivals Bradford. The midfielder could feature after serving a suspension following his red card against Sutton. However, Josh Falkingham could miss out again after picking up a knock in training prior to the defeat at Stevenage. Will Smith (knee), Max Wright (ankle) and George Thomson (hamstring) are all still sidelined for the Sulphurites. Tyreik Wright could feature for Bradford as they make the 20-mile journey to North Yorkshire. The winger could feature following his return from international duty with the Republic of Ireland. Defender Brad Halliday could be involved as he returns from a one-match suspension after picking up two yellow cards against Stevenage. Romoney Crichlow was sidelined against AFC Wimbledon with a hip problem and may miss out again. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Rushian Hepburn-Murphy setback for Northampton ahead of Swindon clash Fury calls out Usyk and Joshua – Thursday’s sporting social Kyle Lafferty facing 10-match ban after alleged use of sectarian language Thomas Frank wants Ivan Toney focused on Brentford after England disappointment Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull train with Celtic after international injuries Liam Norwell saves Warwickshire as Yorkshire suffer relegation to Division Two Dunhill Links: Carnoustie stays the toughest in perfect scoring conditions Romain Langasque equals course record to lead Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival ruled out of England’s team for World Cup Micky Mellon has Luke Robinson decision to make when Tranmere host Barrow Most Read 1 Death certificate reveals time Queen died and cause 2 Blairgowrie man admits endangering baby’s life by letting it ingest cocaine 3 Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters 4 Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash 5 Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company 4 6 Dundee chief John Nelms reveals former city police officer as Dark Blues’ new head… 7 Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years 8 STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on… 15 9 Man taken to hospital after being struck by car in Dundee 10 Fife paedophile caught with child abuse images for third time More from The Courier Gavin Liddell: Concern for missing man last seen in Dundee James McPake reveals extent of Kevin O'Hara injury and gives updates on two other… James McPake 'hopeful' of Dunfermline loan ahead of deadline after going for 'a number… Dunhill Links: Carnoustie stays the toughest in perfect scoring conditions 27 best pictures as TV stars, rockers and Hollywood legend tee off in Tayside… Take-off for trial medical drone flights between Angus and Dundee Editor's Picks Blairgowrie man admits endangering baby’s life by letting it ingest cocaine Dundee residents rage over child poverty, drug deaths and the cost of living crisis in BBC TV debate Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash ‘Large-budget period drama’ filming scenes at Scone Palace in Perth Bill Murray relives comedy role as Dunhill Links tees off – before cameo for St Andrews’ famous Jigger Inn Dundee Olympia scrutiny meeting farce as no questions put to architect and engineer Fife furniture firm wins contract to fit out £20m development Car ‘bursts into flames’ outside Fife high school ALISTAIR HEATHER: Oppose tax cuts and give working class Dundonian bairns the chance of a decent start Drinks entrepreneurs put Fife at heart of non-alcoholic spirits industry with Feragaia distillery launch