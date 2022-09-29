Gillingham wait on Stuart O’Keefe’s fitness ahead of Sutton clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gillingham skipper Stuart O’Keefe is an injury doubt for his side’s home game against Sutton.

Midfielder O’Keefe was forced out of last week’s goalless draw at Hartlepool due to a hamstring problem and will be monitored.

Boss Neil Harris could be short of midfielders as Olly Lee (tendinitis) and Dom Jefferies (hamstring) remain unavailable, while Josh Chambers will not feature this weekend after rejoining the club on Thursday as a free agent.

Defender Elkan Baggott is expected to be back in contention after international duty with Indonesia.

Sutton will be without suspended striker Donovan Wilson following his straight red card in last week’s home defeat to Salford.

Winger Will Randall is doubtful after being withdrawn through injury at half-time in the same match.

Midfielder Rob Milsom will also be assessed after missing out against Salford due to a hamstring strain.

Injured trio Ben Goodliffe, Sam Hart and Tope Fadahunsi are not expected to be in contention.