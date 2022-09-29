Thomas Frank wants Ivan Toney focused on Brentford after England disappointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thomas Frank wants Ivan Toney focused on Brentford after England disappointment

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 6.42pm
Thomas Frank appreciated Ivan Toney could be disappointed by a lack of England playing time (Nick Potts/PA)
Thomas Frank appreciated Ivan Toney could be disappointed by a lack of England playing time (Nick Potts/PA)

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has urged Ivan Toney to shift his mindset back to the Premier League after missing out on England action.

The Bees striker earned his first call-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad ahead of their most recent Nations League ties, but Toney watched both from the sidelines.

His club coach was empathetic but challenged his attacker to move on quickly and focus on Saturday’s clash at Bournemouth.

“Obviously it was a big thing for Ivan to go into the England camp,” said Frank.

Ivan Toney England training
Toney earned his first England call-up but didn’t feature in either Nations League game (Mike Egerton/PA)

“No matter if he didn’t come on the pitch, it was still a big moment in his life and a big thing.

“Unfortunately he didn’t come on the pitch. Of course he wanted to play, of course I wanted him to play, the Brentford fans, all of us hoped that he would come on the pitch, but it’s Gareth’s decision and I know how it is to be a head coach.

“There are 1,000 things to consider. You need to think the best for the team and not an individual player. As far as I know there was quite a few other players that didn’t come on the pitch.

“From our perspective, and we only look from our side of the elephant, it’s difficult to see the bigger perspective. Of course we wanted him on the pitch, but it’s Gareth’s decision and he’s done a very good job for England.

“The way to get success is to show resilience and come back from smaller setbacks. Ivan hoped to get on the pitch; we need to move forward and prove people wrong by performing well. Ivan has a strong mentality.”

Frank will need to make do without club record signing Keane Lewis-Potter this weekend who has picked up a “minor” ankle/foot injury. 

Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford
Keane Lewis-Potter will be unavailable for Saturday’s contest due to a minor foot/ankle injury (Richard Sellers/PA)

Ethan Pinnock could return to Premier League action having missed the beginning of the season, but Frank stressed it would likely be in an emergency scenario only, while Christian Norgaard (Achilles) is still “weeks away” from a return.

Frank was quick to praise Saturday’s opponents, who are undefeated since their 9-0 thumping at Liverpool in August and have no new injuries to report after the international break.

“After a game like Liverpool, either you fall apart or you stick together and show you are stronger,” he added. “They have players that can hurt us. Dom Solanke is a very good striker and Ryan Christie has done well as well.

“It will be another big challenge. Since he’s taken over, Gary O’Neil has done a very good job. He has two draws and a win on the results side and the performances have also been very solid. They have been difficult to play against.”

