Fury calls out Usyk and Joshua – Thursday's sporting social By Press Association September 29 2022, 7.02pm

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 29.

Boxing

Tyson Fury once again called out Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

Maybe you can lend him your nuts middleweight?! 😜@usykaa don't be a 🐱 like your big pal! pic.twitter.com/8rYxH7OvhA— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 29, 2022

I have just been told that BT, Dazn, ESPN all the broadcasters are all happy with the terms and are ready to support this fight. Your side has been given a contract that allows you to see every contract to negotiate contracts with any partners on the event.— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 29, 2022 We have agreed to do it as co-promotion, everything in the pot, clean, fair, and transparently.I had a bet with Frank that it didn’t matter what we offered you, you would not take this fight.— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 29, 2022 So, it’s up to you, either I win my bet and you show the public the coward that you are or get your lawyers and your team on the phone today with my side, who are all available as they have been the whole time and get the contract signed.— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 29, 2022 You have had this contract for 2 weeks now, my team have got everything done with the broadcasters, tickets, venue everything is ready to go.— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 29, 2022 Someone sent me a video of your man Eddie, talking about the Wilder fight with you a while back and he says in there if you want a fight made, you, your team and your lawyers move quickly to make it happen.— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 29, 2022 You have had 14 days, pull your finger out and make this fight happen for the British boxing public.Don’t be a coward, instruct your team to get this deal done. @anthonyjoshua— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 29, 2022 Football Becks was full of ideas. Gary Neville was in a good mood. Ibrahima Konate was back. 🔙 pic.twitter.com/p0UxsR9AL0— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) September 29, 2022 Rio Ferdinand asked the important questions. “Should I put u in my fantasy team on derby weekend?”Good chat today with @gabrieljesus9! pic.twitter.com/zRonTwJTFz— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) September 29, 2022 Kammy had visitors. Sheep in the house 🙈🙈😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/70HlQdibqR— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) September 29, 2022 Cricket Joe Root proved he’s just as at home on the course as at the crease. .@root66 with a birdie at the @TheHomeofGolf 🙌He and Laid Sheppard move up to third in the team leaderboard.#DunhillLinks pic.twitter.com/OdOGO8o3kP— DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 29, 2022 Ollie Pope and Rory Burns celebrated Surrey’s title success. Surrey skippa pic.twitter.com/K2UYQexy14— Ollie Pope (@OPope32) September 29, 2022

Formula One

Max Verstappen has his sights set on sealing a second world title in Singapore.

👋 SingaporeHappy to be back 😁#SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/3sGD9RJeQc— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) September 29, 2022

Lando Norris checked in.

pic.twitter.com/N6vjCfm50d— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) September 29, 2022

MMA

Conor McGregor was feeling fresh.

Peak freshness pic.twitter.com/xkLLW2uiBb— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 28, 2022

Golf

That's magic!

St Andrews is a magical place!! pic.twitter.com/uJI2w7BxcU— Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) September 28, 2022

Tennis

Roger Federer reminisced. 