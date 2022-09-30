Wales football fans’ charity World Cup song We’ve Got The Red Wall released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales football fans’ charity World Cup song We’ve Got The Red Wall released

By Press Association
September 30 2022, 11.30am Updated: September 30 2022, 1.44pm
Andrew Dowling (centre) and Wales football fans take part in the recording of a charity World Cup song (Andrew Dowling/PA)
Andrew Dowling (centre) and Wales football fans take part in the recording of a charity World Cup song (Andrew Dowling/PA)

An anthem recorded by Wales football fans ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup has hit the charts.

We’ve Got The Red Wall went straight into the iTunes download charts at number 104 on Friday morning.

The fans behind the recording hope it will become a hit in the weeks leading up to the tournament – in which Wales will play for the first time in 64 years.

Singer-songwriter Andrew Dowling called on all Wales fans, often referred to as “The Red Wall”, to get behind the tune so it reaches number one before the competition kicks off in November.

We've Got the Red Wall cover art. (Andrew Dowling)
We’ve Got The Red Wall cover art (Andrew Dowling/PA)

Money raised by the single will go to Gol Cymru, the Wales football supporters’ charity which helps underprivileged children in the countries the team plays in.

Mr Dowling said: “I’m really delighted with how sales have gone so far. We’re reaching 104 in the download chart already and hopefully we can get that to rise.

“I really appreciate every person who has bought it, put it out on social media and got involved.

“Because getting involved is what it’s all about.”

He added: “This song is by the fans, for the fans, and is raising money for a charity who help vulnerable children right across Wales, and countries in Europe and the rest of the world when Wales play there.

“All the proceeds of this song are going to them.”

The 37-year-old, from Ton Pentre in the Rhondda Valley, South Wales, said he wrote the lyrics just after Wales’s play-off win over Ukraine in June when the team qualified for the World Cup.

Having once had his sights on becoming a rock star, and being crowned karaoke champion of Wales in 2005, Mr Dowling is now the main vocalist on the track.

Wales song
Proceeds from the song will go to a Wales football fan charity that helps vulnerable children in Wales and around the world (Andrew Dowling/PA)

No stranger to promoting a song, Mr Dowling was one of the driving forces behind getting Dafydd Iwan’s Yma o Hyd to number one on the iTunes charts after Wales’s qualifying match.

The finishing touches of the song were put on the track by a group of fans who were invited to a studio in Cardiff Bay to chant the chorus, and add authentic shouts of “Wales!”

Among those featuring on it is 11-year-old superfan Ioan Walters, from Crosskeys in Newport, whose mother drove him to the studio so he could be a part of the recording.

Wales v Austria – FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier – Semi Final – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales’s Harry Wilson (centre) and team-mates celebrate after the final whistle following the World Cup Qualifier semi-final at Cardiff City Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

The song is bilingual and has verses in both English and Welsh, while the chorus is in English only, with lines such as “Support the boys, and make some noise in Qatar”.

Mr Dowling, who is learning Welsh, said it was important to him that the song included the country’s native language.

He said: “Anybody who is passionate about the Welsh language in general and the rise of the Welsh language should get out and buy it.

“It would be great to see a song containing the Welsh language and Welsh culture get into the iTunes charts.”

Lawrence Mora, talkSPORT pundit and creative director of Eat Sleep Media where the song was recorded, has provided commentary that was overlaid on the track.

He told the PA news agency: “I’m going to be out in Qatar heading for the USA and Iran game and I’m definitely going to put this on my travel playlist.

“What Gol Cymru do is incredibly inspiring and they’ve done a lot of good all over the world so I would urge people to go out and buy it.

“If not for my vocals and Andrew’s beautiful singing, then do it for the kids.”

The charity’s founder, Tim Hartley, said: “I really love this song and we are grateful that the proceeds of it will go to helping us help the children.

“Let’s sing it with pride and make it the fans’ own anthem for Qatar.”

– We’ve Got The Red Wall is available on Spotify, iTunes and other platforms from Friday September 30 for 79p.

