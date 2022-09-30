Ben Nelson and Cieran Slicker return for Rochdale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rochdale will welcome Ben Nelson and Cieran Slicker back for the visit of Doncaster.

The pair have respectively been away with England Under-19s and Scotland Under-21s and boss Jim Bentley will check on their fitness.

Bentley will also assess James Ball after an ankle injury has kept him out recently.

Dale won for the first time this season last week at Colchester and are now eyeing their first home victory of the League Two campaign.

Doncaster will still be without Tommy Rowe and Jon Taylor for the visit to the Crown Oil Arena.

The pair missed last week’s win over Crawley with hamstring injuries and have not recovered.

Boss Gary McSheffrey has also revealed that a couple of unnamed players are “touch and go”.

Midfielder Ben Close came off against Crawley with cramp but is fit.