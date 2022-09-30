Max Verstappen can challenge Lewis Hamilton’s records – Nico Rosberg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Max Verstappen can challenge Lewis Hamilton’s records – Nico Rosberg

By Press Association
September 30 2022, 12.48pm
Nico Rosberg, right, believes Max Verstappen, left, can chase Lewis Hamilton’s records (Tony Marshall/PA)
Nico Rosberg, right, believes Max Verstappen, left, can chase Lewis Hamilton’s records (Tony Marshall/PA)

Nico Rosberg has warned Lewis Hamilton that Max Verstappen is coming for his Formula One records – and predicted the Red Bull driver is on the cusp of a decade of dominance.

Verstappen, who turned 25 on Friday, will have his first shot at sealing back-to-back world championships at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix – with five of the 22-round campaign still remaining.

Verstappen will be crowned champion if he wins and sets the fastest lap, and team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finish lower than fourth and eighth respectively.

Hamilton, who was controversially denied an unprecedented eighth crown at last year’s finale, holds the record of most wins (103) and, alongside Michael Schumacher, has a record seven titles.

But Verstappen’s next race win will take him to 32, sixth on the all-time list alongside Fernando Alonso.

And Rosberg, speaking to the PA news agency, said: “With his skill and the way Red Bull are going at the moment, it is not out of the question that Max could get near Lewis’ records.

“Max was incredible last year, and he has continued that form this season. He has removed the errors that he had in the beginning of his career, and he has dialled back on the overly aggressive moments, too.

“It is a similar process that Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna went through in their early careers when they started fighting for championships.

Nico Rosberg beat Lewis Hamilton to the 2016 world title
Nico Rosberg beat Lewis Hamilton to the 2016 world title (David Davies/PA)

“Together with Lewis, Max is the best driver on the grid. It is going to be an incredible decade for him in the sport.”

Following a major overhaul in the regulations, Hamilton and his inferior Mercedes have been no match for Verstappen this term.

Hamilton is a staggering 167 points behind Verstappen and is facing the prospect of ending a campaign without a win for the first time in his career.

Hamilton is 38 in January, and his £40million-a-year deal with Mercedes is due to expire at the end of next season.

But Rosberg believes Hamilton’s barren run will provide cause for him to continue, rather than lead to him hanging up his helmet.

Max Verstappen could secure his second world championship in Singapore
Max Verstappen could secure his second world championship in Singapore (David Davies/PA)

“When I look at how motivated Lewis is – and I am hearing that from people within Mercedes – that is special because it is so easy for someone like that with so much success to say, ‘what the hell, I cannot be bothered anymore’,” he said.

“But he is so engaged by what he is doing – not because of retirement that he wants to avoid but because of the new challenge and the dream of getting that eighth title and the belief that Mercedes can take him there, which they can.

“Does it surprise me? After winning seven titles and so many years in the sport with so much money in the bank account, the fact he would still have that motivation wouldn’t necessarily be expected.

“But driving-wise, he is as on it as ever. Fernando is 41, and at moments this year he has been at his best. Only the most special talents are able to do it, so who knows how much longer Lewis can go on? Maybe we can enjoy him being in F1 for many more years.”

Rosberg, 37, retired from F1 within days of beating long-term rival Hamilton to the 2016 title.

His rivalry with Hamilton has now moved to Extreme E with both men owning teams in the off-road electric series which highlights environmental issues at venues across the world. Each driver line-up must also consist of one male and one female.

“To be fighting Lewis year in, year out is super-cool,” said Rosberg, whose team are on course to defend the title they won last year.

“He is really interested and hands-on behind the scenes. I am involved because this combines my passion for racing, sustainability and equality. I enjoy using the platform to push those topics.”

The Extreme E season concludes in Uruguay on November 27.

