Motherwell boss Steven Hammell eager to get back into action against Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell eager to get back into action against Celtic

By Press Association
September 30 2022, 12.52pm
Steven Hammell has been hard at work (Gavin McCafferty/PA)
Steven Hammell has been hard at work (Gavin McCafferty/PA)

The international break might have given Steven Hammell his first chance to reflect since he abandoned his holiday to take charge of Motherwell two months ago.

However, the 40-year-old could not shake the frustration of the previous two matches when his side failed to convert 46 shots as they collected one point from the visits of Dundee United and Hearts to Fir Park.

Hammell has put the feeling to good use by swotting up on Saturday’s opponents, Celtic, and doing everything possible to ensure his side start getting the results he feels they merit.

“I struggle with turning off and reflecting,” said Hammell, who was on Arran when he got the call to take charge, initially on an interim basis, on July 29.

“The last two weeks haven’t been good for me because I have been thinking about the last two results, the points we gathered and what I felt our play deserved.

“We feel, especially the last two games but in general, we should have a couple more points than we already have.

“So the break has been a frustrating time but it’s been a chance for us to individualise, get people up to speed and give people who have been carrying things a bit of time. So we have used it to our benefit as much as we could.

“It was more of a frustration but an eagerness and willingness to rectify that.

“We have watched every game back. We don’t over-indulge with the stats but everything we look to do in terms of possession, chances, where we are creating chances from, expected goals, are all at a high level within the league. It’s just that conversion rate.

“One thing we know at the weekend, you are not going to get 10, 12, 15 chances. It’s important if we get there we are clinical. It’s something we have worked on.”

Hammell has also devised a game plan to take on the cinch Premiership leaders, who are aiming to bounce back from defeat against St Mirren.

“Over the last week or two I have watched some part of every game they have played in the last two years,” said Hammell, who has played in Motherwell’s last three wins at Celtic Park going back to 1999.

“We have not over-analysed it but we have looked at what they are good at, which is a lot. But we have also looked at what we think we can do as a group in terms of how it suits us.

“There’s always tweaks, we always look at the opposition, but it’s always more important what we are doing and how we approach the game and what suits us but being fully aware of what the opposition’s threats are.”

Hammell joked he would get his substitutes to take the balls away from the side of the pitch to try to combat Celtic’s relentless approach.

“The ball in play at Celtic Park is as close to 100 per cent as you will probably see,” he said. “The ball comes in and it doesn’t stop.

“They get the ball in quick, the ball boys are on form as well. It’s a clear style, an impressive style. Individually they are good but collectively they are really good. You can tell they have been coached well, which takes time and effort.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Hartlepool manager Keith Curle saw his side fight back to earn a point (Richard Sellers/PA)
Keith Curle hails Josh Umerah impact as substitute’s brace earns Hartlepool draw
Andy Dawson is in interim charge of Hull after the sacking of Shota Arveladze (Tim Goode/PA)
Andy Dawson in the dark over Hull future after taking charge for defeat by…
Graham Potter will not abandon the managerial style that has helped him reach the big time with first Brighton and now Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
I have to be me – Graham Potter rules out becoming ‘sexy’ manager at…
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper takes his team to Leicester on Monday (PA)
Steve Cooper determined not to be dragged down by pressure of the job
Max Kilman can benefit from training with Diego Costa, according to Wolves manager Bruno Lage (Steven Paston/PA)
Training with Diego Costa will improve Max Kilman, says Wolves boss Bruno Lage
Richarlison has quickly impressed Tottenham boss Antonio Conte (John Walton/PA)
Antonio Conte tips ‘fearless’ Richarlison to flourish for Tottenham on derby day
Hartlepool earned a point at Mansfield (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Josh Umerah brace helps Hartlepool fight back to earn point at Mansfield
Henri Lansbury (second right) scored Luton’s second goal (Tim Goode/PA)
Managerless Hull lose again as Henri Lansbury puts the seal on Luton victory
Worcester are currently suspended from all competitions (David Davies/PA).
Worcester’s owners hit out at players and fans as crisis club faces mass exodus
Phil Salt powered England to victory over Pakistan (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
Phil Salt grateful for England backing after starring in big win over Pakistan

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
3
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
5
Zoe Matheson.
Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments
6
A young Lindsay Bruce and a copy of the Little Red Riding Hood book
LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired…
7
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Robert Healey has been awarded a courier gold star for his personal achievements and journey at Monifieth High School Picture shows; Robert Healey. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/09/2022
Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High…
10
Emma struggled with the idea of losing her hair.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
4

More from The Courier

Glenn Middleton was a Scottish Cup final star with St Johnstone.
Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,…
Mark Docherty tussles with Lyndon Dykes, then of Livingston, in his last spell at Forfar.
Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh
Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. To go with piece on two Perthshire teen's participation in IFA World Championships Picture shows; Jack Keast with the under 17s 3rd place trophy and Sam Currie with the under 21s 2nd place trophy from the IFA World Championships.. N/A. Supplied by Gordon Currie. Date; Unknown
Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships
Aaron Comrie has played at right-back and centre-back this season.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off'

Editor's Picks