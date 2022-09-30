Chuks Aneke and Aaron Henry missing for Charlton against Oxford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlton are without Chuks Aneke and Aaron Henry for the visit of Oxford.

Aneke is still sidelined with the calf injury he suffered in pre-season but should be back in full training next week.

Henry suffered a knee injury playing for the club’s under-21s and Charlton are awaiting the results of a scan.

Boss Ben Garner also revealed one unnamed player is a doubt through illness.

Oxford skipper Elliott Moore and striker Matty Taylor are close to returning.

Moore has been out for six weeks with a thigh injury and Taylor has had a groin problem.

Sam Baldock and Josh Murphy are back in light training.

Ciaron Brown, James Golding and Jodi Jones all returned unscathed from international duty.