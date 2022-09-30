Same again for Southampton with Che Adams available after illness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Southampton have no new injury concerns ahead of Everton’s trip to St Mary’s on Saturday.

Forward Che Adams struggled with a virus while away with Scotland on international duty but will be fit to feature this weekend.

Tino Livramento (knee) and Romeo Lavia (hamstring) are long-term absentees for boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford returns from a thigh injury.

However, right-back Nathan Patterson is out for more than a month with an ankle problem so captain Seamus Coleman is in line for his first Premier League start of the season.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be held back for yet another week as he continues his bid for full fitness after a knee injury which has prevented him featuring all season.

Southampton provisional squad: Bazunu, McCarthy, Caballero, Walker-Peters, Perraud, Salisu, Bella-Kotchap, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Larios, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Djenepo, Mara, Edozie, Walcott, A Armstrong, Adams.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Gordon, Maupay, Gray, Begovic, Keane, Vinagre, McNeil, Doucoure, Davies, Mills, Garner, Rondon.