Tom Rogic and Martin Kelly in line for West Brom debuts against Swansea

Tom Rogic and Martin Kelly could be handed their West Brom debuts against Swansea.

The pair joined on free transfers to bolster Steve Bruce’s squad but have had to wait for their bows.

Kelly helps to boost Albion’s backline, with Semi Ajayi out injured with an ankle issue.

Daryl Dike (thigh), Kyle Bartley (hamstring) and Kean Bryan (knee) remain out.

Joe Allen is in contention for Swansea after recovering from a hamstring issue.

The midfielder missed Wales’ Nations League games with Belgium and Poland with the minor problem.

Joel Latibeaudiere is back for Swans boss Russell Martin after his shoulder injury.

Jamie Paterson is expected to sit out with a groin complaint and Liam Cullen remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.