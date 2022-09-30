Injured John Stones to miss Manchester derby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Champions Manchester City are without defender John Stones for Sunday’s Premier League derby against Manchester United.

Stones is out with the hamstring injury sustained on England duty last week, but fellow centre-back Aymeric Laporte is nearing a return after recovering from a knee operation.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips is out after undergoing shoulder surgery during the international break.

United forwards Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are doubts but have returned to training.

The duo have been working their way back to fitness over the international break, during which captain Harry Maguire picked up a knock that will see him miss the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka returned from Slovakia duty with an fitness issue and midfielder Donny van de Beek has been injured recently, with defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams remaining long-term absentees.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Ortega, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Laporte, Gomez, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Silva, Palmer, Grealish, Mahrez, Haaland, Alvarez.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Dubrabka, Heaton, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Lindelof, Malacia, Shaw, Eriksen, Casemiro, McTominay, Fred, Van de Beek, Garnacho, Antony, Fernandes, Iqbal, Sancho, Elanga, Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford.