Ryan Jack hoping to continue fine Scotland form on his Rangers return at Hearts

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has returned from Scotland duty with a spring in his step and ready for the cinch Premiership game against Hearts on Saturday.

Steve Clarke’s men took seven points from nine to win Nations League Group B1 and gain promotion to League A.

In doing so, Scotland also clinched a second-seeding spot for the upcoming 2024 European Championship qualifying draw, with a play-off spot in the bag should it be required.

Ahead of the trip to Tynecastle, Jack, who played in the final game of the three for Scotland, the crucial goalless draw against Ukraine in Krakow, said: “It was obviously a very good trip for us.

“When we met up on the Sunday night the manager made it clear what we needed to get in terms of points, a wee tweak of formation and the boys really bought into it.

“It was a great trip away, great results, everyone is on a high and we brought a lot of positivity back after a frustrating summer.”

A lunchtime win in Gorgie will see Rangers leapfrog Celtic at the top of the table although the Hoops play Motherwell later the same day.

“It is three points at stake for us,” said Jack.

“We try and focus on every individual game. We know if we go on a consistent run and put a run of performances together, it will take us to where we want to be.

“Tomorrow is just another step to do that.

“It is always a tough game at Tynecastle. They are a good side and will be right up for it so we will need to match that and on the flip side, show our ability and if we do that I am sure we will have a good afternoon.”