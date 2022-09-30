Mark Allen through to Cazoo British Open semis after win over Mark Selby By Press Association September 30 2022, 5.38pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Mark Allen moved into the Cazoo British Open semi-finals with a 5-3 victory over former world champion Mark Selby. Selby, who posted a maximum 147 break during his win against Jack Lisowski on Thursday, recorded two more centuries. But he met his match in Allen, who followed up a 143 break in frame three by closing out the contest with a run of 126. Allen is chasing the seventh title of his professional career, and he installed himself as clear favourite by knocking out Selby a day after eliminating Judd Trump. Robbie Williams, meanwhile, reached the last four of a ranking event for the third time following a 5-1 success against China’s Lyu Hoatian in Milton Keynes. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Keith Curle hails Josh Umerah impact as substitute’s brace earns Hartlepool draw Andy Dawson in the dark over Hull future after taking charge for defeat by… I have to be me – Graham Potter rules out becoming ‘sexy’ manager at… Steve Cooper determined not to be dragged down by pressure of the job Training with Diego Costa will improve Max Kilman, says Wolves boss Bruno Lage Antonio Conte tips ‘fearless’ Richarlison to flourish for Tottenham on derby day Josh Umerah brace helps Hartlepool fight back to earn point at Mansfield Managerless Hull lose again as Henri Lansbury puts the seal on Luton victory Worcester’s owners hit out at players and fans as crisis club faces mass exodus Phil Salt grateful for England backing after starring in big win over Pakistan Most Read 1 Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim 2 Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her 3 Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife 4 Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers 5 Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments 6 LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired… 7 Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault 8 Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’ 9 Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High… 10 Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing 4 More from The Courier Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,… Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off' Editor's Picks Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired of children fearing the big bad wolf ‘Unbelievable’ £300k Dundee golf driving range to replace storm-damaged facility Fife visit for Ukrainian MP who armed herself against Russia with AK-47 Listen: Stooshie podcast – Future of Scottish ‘slavery’ fund, and Liz Truss’s nightmare start Urgent search for Bulgarian rescue puppy missing four days after move to Dundee Heartless housebreaker stole 80-year-old widow’s watch in ‘devastating’ Kinross raids Waitrose arrives in Fife for first time as food hall opens at Dunfermline garden centre Glenrothes dad who offered to pay ‘schoolgirl’ £10 for nude images banned from being alone with his own children Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers