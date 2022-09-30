Malky Mackay may name an unchanged team for Ross County’s visit of Hibernian

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is likely to be able to call on an unchanged squad for Saturday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Hibernian.

George Harmon faces another two months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Fellow full-back Connor Randall (broken leg) and attacker Alex Samuel (ACL) also remain out.

Hibs midfielder Kyle Magennis could be back in the squad after a full year out through injury.

Striker Harry McKirdy is available after serving a one-match suspension against Aberdeen but Jake Doyle-Hayes is a doubt with an ankle issue.



Elias Melkersen (concussion), Kevin Dabrowski (shoulder), Demi Mitchell (hamstring), Kevin Nisbet (knee), Rocky Bushiri (ankle), Aiden McGeady (knee) and Kyle Magennis (groin) are all likely to remain sidelined for the visitors.