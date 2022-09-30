Greggs re-imagines footballers as baked goods – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association September 30 2022, 6.06pm Greggs had fun on Twitter (Rui Vieira/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 30. Football Erling Haaland as a sausage roll and Bukayo Saka as sausage, bean and cheese melt. Greggs menu as Premier League footballers – thread 🧵— Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) September 30, 2022 Sausage Roll 🤝 Erling HaalandInevitable. Unsurpassed. Makes you feel bad for the rest. Never misses pic.twitter.com/Es5uUpng6J— Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) September 30, 2022 Sausage, Bean & Cheese Melt 🤝 Bukayo SakaA bit of everything in one perfect package. Loved by everyone pic.twitter.com/eizcyprEnM— Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) September 30, 2022 Gary Neville met the man of the moment. Jamie Carragher sent a warning to Manchester United fans. It's quite complimentary to Martinez! Man United fans are very touchy with my opinions on their players at the minute, I told you all Ronaldo was a bad signing & Pogba couldn't play CM, you should start listening 😀 https://t.co/4FR6khlvfv— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 30, 2022 Marcus Rashford picked up an award. Happy to win Premier League Player Of The Month, thanks to my teammates and all the staff that have made this possible. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/4jNWizoncC— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 30, 2022 Cricket Warwickshire did the unthinkable. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 🎶🐻#YouBears | #WARvHAM pic.twitter.com/LlF1ioZglm— Warwickshire CCC 🏏 (@WarwickshireCCC) September 30, 2022 Stuart Broad celebrated a successful season. Tennis Serena Williams pondered puppies. I figured out the perf gift/ surprise for me… a puppy! I love animals. I like kittens too… but I'm scared of cats. What kind of big dog is best and does not shed?— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 30, 2022 Boxing Eddie Hearn was promoting. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Eddie Hearn (@eddiehearn) Snooker Snooker continued to enjoy Mark Selby's treble on his way to a 147. Is this the greatest shot ever seen in a 147? 🤔#BritishOpen | @CazooUK | @markjesterselby pic.twitter.com/cZNqolUuGf— World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) September 30, 2022 All apart from previous high break holder David Grace, that is. Right in the feels 🎶@PeterDevlin147 #CazooBritishOpen pic.twitter.com/MliuuZBhFs— David Grace (@daveg147) September 29, 2022 