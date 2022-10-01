Sam Tomkins welcomes decision of NRL stars to choose Samoa over Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Sam Tomkins welcomes decision of NRL stars to choose Samoa over Australia

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 10.02am
England captain Sam Tomkins says the 16th World Cup will be the strongest (Nick Potts/PA)
England captain Sam Tomkins says the 16th World Cup will be the strongest (Nick Potts/PA)

England captain Sam Tomkins has welcomed the decision of high-profile NRL players to switch their allegiance from Australia to Samoa, even though it adds to the size of his team’s task in the World Cup opener.

Penrith stand-off Jarome Luai and winger Brian To’o are among those to turn their backs on the Kangaroos by pledging their support to the Pacific Islanders, who will have no fewer than eight players appearing in Sunday’s NRL Grand Final between the Panthers and Parramatta.

That has strengthened Samoa’s chances of emulating their Pacific rivals Tonga, who benefited from the defection of players of the calibre of Jason Taumalolo and David Fifita from New Zealand and Australia respectively to establish themselves as a world force.

England squad announcement and press conference – Worsley Park Marriott Hotel and Country Club
England captain Sam Tomkins has benefitted from his club’s early exit from the play-offs to get himself fully fit for the World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Tomkins believes that will help to make the 16th World Cup the strongest yet, with one of the big nations certain to miss out on the semi-finals.

“If you look at Tonga and Samoa in previous World Cups, they didn’t have anything like the squads they’ve got now,” said the Catalans Dragons full-back.

“That’s down to lot of players wanting to play for their own country rather than Australia.

“It weakens Australia but only a little bit. They could name three squads and compete.

England squad announcement and press conference – Worsley Park Marriott Hotel and Country Club
Herbie Farnworth (pictured) says fellow England newcomers Victor Radley and Dom Young can make a big impact in the World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

“It’s good for the World Cup that there’s five teams there that can all compete. One of those good teams is not going to make a semi.”

Tonga gave England the fright of their lives in the semi-finals of the last World Cup in 2017 and Brisbane centre Herbie Farnworth, who was on Friday named in Shaun Wane’s 24-man England squad, is expecting a similarly tough test from Samoa at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on October 15.

Farnworth, who has witnessed close up the might of the NRL-based Samoans for the last two years, said: “It’s a very strong challenge.

“A couple of boys got named in the Australian side but turned it down to play for their own country.

“They are a top quality side but I think we’ve got the side to beat them.”

Wane will also be able to draw on the inside knowledge of his other five Australia-based players when it comes to working out the strengths and weaknesses of his southern hemisphere opponents.

England regulars Tom Burgess (South Sydney), Luke Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs) and Elliott Whitehead (Canberra) have been joined by Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters) and Dom Young (Newcastle Knights) and Farnworth believes both players can make a big impact on the competition.

“Victor brings a lot of toughness,” Farnworth said. “He’s a quality player who brings a lot of skill – he could probably play half as well.

“I played against Dom this year and he’s a really strong boy. I tried to tackle him a couple times and he bumped me off once or twice.

“He’s a big lad, strong and fast, he brings a lot of size and power to our team.”

Meanwhile, Tomkins says he is now fully fit after using the time generated by his club’s early exit from the Super League play-offs to get his knee right.

“I got injured in August and couldn’t quite get the time for it to fully heal,” he said.

“Although it was disappointing Catalans getting knocked out in the first week of the play-offs it has actually been a blessing for me, it’s given me more than enough time now.

“Luckily I’m back running and back fully training. I just needed that few weeks of intense rehab.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Antonio Colak celebrates his second goal (Richard Sellers/PA)
Antonio Colak strikes twice as Rangers ease to win over 10-man Hearts
Granit Xhaka put the seal on the victory for Arsenal (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arsenal keep hold of top spot with impressive derby win over rivals Tottenham
Lewis Hamilton kept his nose stud in for the final practice session (Vincent Thian/AP)
Lewis Hamilton faces fine after wearing nose stud in Singapore GP practice
Kenny Dalglish looks forward to Liverpool hosting Rangers in Champions League (Nick Potts/PA)
Sir Kenny Dalglish believes a Liverpool win over Rangers is no formality
David Saker has switched back to England for this month’s World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Saker backs England bowlers to make splash at Twenty20 World Cup
Christian Eriksen has had a good start to life with Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
In-form Christian Eriksen eagerly awaiting his first Manchester derby
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch was sent off in his side’s recent defeat at Brentford (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Jesse Marsch not worried by touchline ban as he bids to guide Leeds from…
Christian Horner has taken aim at Toto Wolff (David Davies/PA)
Christian Horner threatens legal action over ‘fictitious claims’ from Toto Wolff
Simon Phillips ‘jumped at the chance’ to wear the costume for the 26.2 mile run (Simon Phillips/PA)
Big Ben strikes again at London Marathon as GP dons costume for charity
A blind person reading some Braille text as banners with Braille messages of encouragement are introduced to the TCS London Marathon for blind runners (Alamy/PA)
Braille banners will offer encouragement to blind London Marathon runners

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
3
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
4
The Dunhill Links fireworks is a popular event
Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews
5
Raymond Carr appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from…
6
Campaigners Adam Lloyd, Laura Young, Paul Mayhead and Jason Young at East Haugh.
Pitlochry anger at Scottish Woodlands choosing logging route that its own officer rated ‘unsafe’
7
7
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe
10
England captain Sam Tomkins says the 16th World Cup will be the strongest (Nick Potts/PA)
Friday court round-up — Smashed tooth and late-night threats

More from The Courier

Dundee cost of living protest
Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest
Emmock Road, north of Dundee where the theft took place
High-value industrial power washer stolen from Dundee construction site
England captain Sam Tomkins says the 16th World Cup will be the strongest (Nick Potts/PA)
IN THE NAME OF LOVE: Global project Love Around The World travels to the…
The oil worker flew from Southampton to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Oil worker made Christmas Eve 'IRA' threats to police in Angus
Bobby Linn's Arbroath career will be celebrated this weekend at his testimonial game on Sunday.
Revealed: Former Dundee, Dundee United and Celtic stars to line up for Arbroath select…
Post Thumbnail
Paul Whitelaw: Powerful programming takes centre stage this week, with The Walk-In and This…

Editor's Picks