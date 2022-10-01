Big Ben strikes again at London Marathon as GP dons costume for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Big Ben strikes again at London Marathon as GP dons costume for charity

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 10.52am
Simon Phillips ‘jumped at the chance’ to wear the costume for the 26.2 mile run (Simon Phillips/PA)
Simon Phillips ‘jumped at the chance’ to wear the costume for the 26.2 mile run (Simon Phillips/PA)

Big Ben will strike again at the London Marathon on Sunday after a GP from Dorset “jumped at the chance” to run in the famous costume.

Simon Phillips, 44, is taking the reins from Lukas Bates, whose struggle to get through the finish line due to the height of the ensemble in 2019 garnered widespread reaction on social media.

The outfit was saved by Alzheimer’s Research UK as Mr Phillips now dons the tower for the 26.2-mile run in aid of the charity in memory of his father, Robert, who died with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

“I ran the London Marathon in 2016 and loved it, I decided if I ever ran it again I would do it in a costume,” the father-of-three said.

Simon Phillips
Simon Phillips, a GP from Dorset, will run dressed as Big Ben for Alzheimer’s Research UK (Simon Phillips/PA)

“I asked the team at Alzheimer’s Research UK for costume ideas and when they said they had the famous Big Ben costume I jumped at the chance to run in it.

“I’ve made a few adjustments mainly to make it more comfortable to wear and more stable, but I’ve also made it even bigger, adding a flagpole at the top.”

The costume has been on a tumultuous journey since the original Big Ben runner, Mr Bates, ran in the costume in support of the Dementia Revolution campaign.

He left it outside a pub having decided not to take the costume home and agreeing that the pub landlord could have it.

But the costume was swiftly stolen and dumped in a bin, where it was then found by a student who claimed the reward of a £1,000 donation to Mr Bates’ fundraiser from presenter Piers Morgan.

Lukas Bates
The costume was previously worn by Lukas Bates (Lukas Bates/PA)

It was then passed on to Alzheimer’s Research UK and displayed in the charity’s office in Cambridgeshire ever since.

“It is amazing that the costume has survived,” Mr Bates said.

“I’m delighted it is going to be used again, especially as it is again for such a worthy cause.

“I want to wish Simon the best of luck, I know how hard it is to run a marathon in it and also how difficult it is to get through the finish line.”

Mr Phillips added he has worn the landmark while training in order to prepare for the momentous task ahead of him.

Simon Phillips
Mr Phillips said he has adjusted the costume to be ‘more comfortable and stable’ (Simon Phillips/PA)

“I’ve done some training runs in the costume, including wearing it at my local parkrun … I’ve also been practising bending in it to help me get across the finish line!” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to the day and I’m sure the crowd will love seeing the costume again. I’m also proud to be supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK again.

“It was so sad to see the effect Alzheimer’s disease had on my father as he gradually deteriorated, losing his memory and mobility.

“As a GP, I’m also constantly reminded of it, as I see a lot of patients at the same age he was who have similar problems … Research is the only way we are going to beat dementia. We desperately need new medications.”

To find out more about Mr Phillips’ fundraiser, go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/simon-phillips70

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Antonio Colak celebrates his second goal (Richard Sellers/PA)
Antonio Colak strikes twice as Rangers ease to win over 10-man Hearts
Granit Xhaka put the seal on the victory for Arsenal (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arsenal keep hold of top spot with impressive derby win over rivals Tottenham
Lewis Hamilton kept his nose stud in for the final practice session (Vincent Thian/AP)
Lewis Hamilton faces fine after wearing nose stud in Singapore GP practice
Kenny Dalglish looks forward to Liverpool hosting Rangers in Champions League (Nick Potts/PA)
Sir Kenny Dalglish believes a Liverpool win over Rangers is no formality
David Saker has switched back to England for this month’s World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Saker backs England bowlers to make splash at Twenty20 World Cup
Christian Eriksen has had a good start to life with Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
In-form Christian Eriksen eagerly awaiting his first Manchester derby
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch was sent off in his side’s recent defeat at Brentford (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Jesse Marsch not worried by touchline ban as he bids to guide Leeds from…
Christian Horner has taken aim at Toto Wolff (David Davies/PA)
Christian Horner threatens legal action over ‘fictitious claims’ from Toto Wolff
England captain Sam Tomkins says the 16th World Cup will be the strongest (Nick Potts/PA)
Sam Tomkins welcomes decision of NRL stars to choose Samoa over Australia
A blind person reading some Braille text as banners with Braille messages of encouragement are introduced to the TCS London Marathon for blind runners (Alamy/PA)
Braille banners will offer encouragement to blind London Marathon runners

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
3
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
4
The Dunhill Links fireworks is a popular event
Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews
5
Raymond Carr appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from…
6
Campaigners Adam Lloyd, Laura Young, Paul Mayhead and Jason Young at East Haugh.
Pitlochry anger at Scottish Woodlands choosing logging route that its own officer rated ‘unsafe’
7
7
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe
10
Simon Phillips ‘jumped at the chance’ to wear the costume for the 26.2 mile run (Simon Phillips/PA)
Friday court round-up — Smashed tooth and late-night threats

More from The Courier

Dundee cost of living protest
Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest
Emmock Road, north of Dundee where the theft took place
High-value industrial power washer stolen from Dundee construction site
Simon Phillips ‘jumped at the chance’ to wear the costume for the 26.2 mile run (Simon Phillips/PA)
IN THE NAME OF LOVE: Global project Love Around The World travels to the…
The oil worker flew from Southampton to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Oil worker made Christmas Eve 'IRA' threats to police in Angus
Bobby Linn's Arbroath career will be celebrated this weekend at his testimonial game on Sunday.
Revealed: Former Dundee, Dundee United and Celtic stars to line up for Arbroath select…
Post Thumbnail
Paul Whitelaw: Powerful programming takes centre stage this week, with The Walk-In and This…

Editor's Picks