Jesse Marsch not worried by touchline ban as he bids to guide Leeds from up high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jesse Marsch not worried by touchline ban as he bids to guide Leeds from up high

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 12.34pm
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch was sent off in his side’s recent defeat at Brentford (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch was sent off in his side’s recent defeat at Brentford (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch aims to turn his touchline ban for Sunday’s home Premier League game against Aston Villa into an advantage.

Marsch has been an animated presence in the technical area since taking over from Marcelo Bielsa in February, but over-stepped the mark in Leeds’ recent defeat at Brentford.

His furious protests after his side were denied a second-half penalty earned him a red card. He was later hit with a one-match suspension and fined £10,000 by the Football Association.

The American said: “I actually like the vantage point of being up high, I think it allows you to see the match better.

“I’ve often considered actually managing or coaching from that position, and then coming in at half-time and things like that.

“It’s a test to see how good we can be, how much we can be unified, how clear we are with everything on a day where I’m not right on top of everything.”

Marsch said he still disagreed with the penalty verdict, his red card and ban, but chose not to appeal because he “wanted to respect their decision”.

“When I was in Leipzig, actually the last three matches I coached from the kitchen with Covid, so this is hardly as bad as that,” the 48-year-old said.

“I’m just banned from the touchline, I can be with them before the match and at half-time in the dressing room.

“I’ll watch the game from the gantry and I’ll have communication with the staff, but I believe that the team will be fully prepared and ready and I know that the staff will also do a really good job in my absence on the touchline.”

Leeds will be back in action for the first time in four weeks after the Queen’s death and the international break and several key players have emerged fully-fit following injury.

Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo, skipper Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo are all in contention, while Marsch revealed summer signing Wilfried Gnonto will also be included in the squad.

Marsch described Gnonto as one for the future when the teenager arrived from FC Zurich on deadline day and signed a five-year deal.

But the 18-year-old forward has forced Marsch’s hand after making his sixth senior appearance – and third start – for Roberto Mancini’s Italy in Monday’s Nations League win in Hungary.

Marsch added: “I can say that he has pleasantly surprised all of us in almost every way. He’s been fantastic.

“He will be in the squad this weekend and we think he can play a big role for us now. I guess you can say I would revise my statement.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Antonio Colak celebrates his second goal (Richard Sellers/PA)
Antonio Colak strikes twice as Rangers ease to win over 10-man Hearts
Granit Xhaka put the seal on the victory for Arsenal (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arsenal keep hold of top spot with impressive derby win over rivals Tottenham
Lewis Hamilton kept his nose stud in for the final practice session (Vincent Thian/AP)
Lewis Hamilton faces fine after wearing nose stud in Singapore GP practice
Kenny Dalglish looks forward to Liverpool hosting Rangers in Champions League (Nick Potts/PA)
Sir Kenny Dalglish believes a Liverpool win over Rangers is no formality
David Saker has switched back to England for this month’s World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Saker backs England bowlers to make splash at Twenty20 World Cup
Christian Eriksen has had a good start to life with Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
In-form Christian Eriksen eagerly awaiting his first Manchester derby
Christian Horner has taken aim at Toto Wolff (David Davies/PA)
Christian Horner threatens legal action over ‘fictitious claims’ from Toto Wolff
Simon Phillips ‘jumped at the chance’ to wear the costume for the 26.2 mile run (Simon Phillips/PA)
Big Ben strikes again at London Marathon as GP dons costume for charity
England captain Sam Tomkins says the 16th World Cup will be the strongest (Nick Potts/PA)
Sam Tomkins welcomes decision of NRL stars to choose Samoa over Australia
A blind person reading some Braille text as banners with Braille messages of encouragement are introduced to the TCS London Marathon for blind runners (Alamy/PA)
Braille banners will offer encouragement to blind London Marathon runners

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
3
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
4
The Dunhill Links fireworks is a popular event
Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews
5
Raymond Carr appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from…
6
Campaigners Adam Lloyd, Laura Young, Paul Mayhead and Jason Young at East Haugh.
Pitlochry anger at Scottish Woodlands choosing logging route that its own officer rated ‘unsafe’
7
7
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe
10
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch was sent off in his side’s recent defeat at Brentford (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Friday court round-up — Smashed tooth and late-night threats

More from The Courier

Dundee cost of living protest
Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest
Emmock Road, north of Dundee where the theft took place
High-value industrial power washer stolen from Dundee construction site
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch was sent off in his side’s recent defeat at Brentford (Andrew Matthews/PA)
IN THE NAME OF LOVE: Global project Love Around The World travels to the…
The oil worker flew from Southampton to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Oil worker made Christmas Eve 'IRA' threats to police in Angus
Bobby Linn's Arbroath career will be celebrated this weekend at his testimonial game on Sunday.
Revealed: Former Dundee, Dundee United and Celtic stars to line up for Arbroath select…
Post Thumbnail
Paul Whitelaw: Powerful programming takes centre stage this week, with The Walk-In and This…

Editor's Picks