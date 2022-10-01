Sir Kenny Dalglish believes a Liverpool win over Rangers is no formality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Kenny Dalglish believes a Liverpool win over Rangers is no formality

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 1.56pm Updated: October 1 2022, 2.29pm
Kenny Dalglish looks forward to Liverpool hosting Rangers in Champions League (Nick Potts/PA)
Kenny Dalglish looks forward to Liverpool hosting Rangers in Champions League (Nick Potts/PA)

Sir Kenny Dalglish insists a Liverpool victory over Rangers in Tuesday’s Champions League clash at Anfield is no formality.

The Ibrox club are playing in European football’s elite club competition for the first time in 12 years and discovered the harsh reality of their task with a 4-0 defeat away to Ajax then  a 3-0 loss to Napoli in Govan, after which boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst claimed it would take hundreds of millions of pounds to compete in the tournament.

Liverpool, who recovered from a 4-1 defeat by Napoli in Italy to beat Ajax 2-1 at Anfield,  are heavy favourites to inflict another  Euro defeat on the Govan side.

However, the 71-year-old former Kop striker and manager, speaking at a recent McDonald’s Fun Football Programme event at Hampden Park, noted St Mirren’s shock 2-0 win over Celtic in the cinch Premiership before the international break, as he assessed the Light Blues’ Euro campaign.

“You have stepped in with the big boys,” he said.

“But that is not to say you can’t compete, that is not to say you won’t get a result against them.

Liverpool Legends v Manchester United Legends – Anfield
Sir Kenny Dalglish does not see a Liverpool win as a formality against Rangers on Tuesday (PA)

“It is a hard shout – but it is a hard shout for Liverpool as well.

“You know other people have spent a lot of money and been successful but other people have spent money and not been successful.

“You just have to do as well as you ca n and make sure that even if you have lost you have done the best you can. There is nothing (that is) a formality. You can always get an upset.

“But a lot of things have got to go your way. If Scottish football had VAR then I think St Mirren’s second would have been given offside. So you need a little bit of luck.

“But the teams that are good get a wee bit of good fortune, everybody needs good fortune along the way to be successful.”

Dalglish does not believe Rangers can negate Liverpool with a more combative approach.

Celtic Barnes & Dalglish
Dalglish (left) was Celtic’s director of football in 2000, with John Barnes the club’s head coach (PA)

The former Celtic striker and manager continued: “Not if you have a foreign referee.

“Look what happened with Rangers in the last Champions League game (James Sands sent off), with a foreign referee (Antonio Mateu Lahoz).

“He refereed it the way he would in his own country, Spain.

“So you won’t get away with it. It is not like the old days where it was a lot more physical.

“Yes, it is competitive it but it is not as physical as it used to be. So I don’t think it is a leveller.”

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Arsenal v Liverpool – Emirates Stadium
Dalglish also managed Liverpool (PA)

While Rangers’ start to the Champions League campaign has been chastening, there has been more encouragement for Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were widely praised for their performance against Real Madrid at Parkhead despite eventually losing 3-0 and they arguably should have got more than a point in the 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland.

Dalglish, who also managed Blackburn and Newcastle, believes Postecoglou should stick with his attacking strategy.

He said: “If you are the manager you can only play the way you know best and that’s what he wants to do.

“It has been so successful for him. That’s what got him there in the first place, so why change it?

Ange Postecoglou file photo
The former Scotland international also believes Ange Postecoglou should stick with his attacking strategy at Celtic (PA)

“Go with what you are happy with and what your players are happy with, unless you can get the players to turn round and change the style of play.

“You are not going to be able to do that. They are set in their ways, they are in control for most games.

“Obviously, St Mirren – anyone can throw up a result like that.

“It is all credit to St Mirren. Celtic never played as well as they can play or have played. They have had a great season so far but that blip gave them a wee reminder.”

::Now in its 20th year, the annual Scottish FA grassroots awards presented by McDonald’s and the Sunday Mail aim to recognise and reward people across the country that make a difference to grassroots football in their local community.

