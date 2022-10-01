Lewis Hamilton faces fine after wearing nose stud in Singapore GP practice By Press Association October 1 2022, 2.23pm Lewis Hamilton kept his nose stud in for the final practice session (Vincent Thian/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Lewis Hamilton faces a fine for wearing his nose stud in final practice for the Singapore Grand Prix. Formula One’s governing body the FIA has enforced a jewellery clampdown this season on safety grounds. Following a number of medical exemptions, Hamilton, 37, removed his piercings at the 10th round at Silverstone in July. Lewis Hamilton during practice in Singapore (Vincent Thian/AP) But Hamilton was seen wearing the nose stud in the concluding track running before qualifying in Singapore. He was summoned by the FIA to see the stewards with a Mercedes representative at 7:45pm local time for an alleged breach of appendix L, chapter three of the FIA International Sporting Code. It is expected Hamilton will be fined for the breach but will face harsher sporting penalties if he continues to ignore the FIA’s rule. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Antonio Colak strikes twice as Rangers ease to win over 10-man Hearts Arsenal keep hold of top spot with impressive derby win over rivals Tottenham Sir Kenny Dalglish believes a Liverpool win over Rangers is no formality David Saker backs England bowlers to make splash at Twenty20 World Cup In-form Christian Eriksen eagerly awaiting his first Manchester derby Jesse Marsch not worried by touchline ban as he bids to guide Leeds from… Christian Horner threatens legal action over ‘fictitious claims’ from Toto Wolff Big Ben strikes again at London Marathon as GP dons costume for charity Sam Tomkins welcomes decision of NRL stars to choose Samoa over Australia Braille banners will offer encouragement to blind London Marathon runners Most Read 1 Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim 2 Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife 3 Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her 4 Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews 5 Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from… 6 Pitlochry anger at Scottish Woodlands choosing logging route that its own officer rated ‘unsafe’ 7 7 Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers 8 Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’ 9 Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe 10 Friday court round-up — Smashed tooth and late-night threats More from The Courier Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest High-value industrial power washer stolen from Dundee construction site IN THE NAME OF LOVE: Global project Love Around The World travels to the… Oil worker made Christmas Eve 'IRA' threats to police in Angus Revealed: Former Dundee, Dundee United and Celtic stars to line up for Arbroath select… Paul Whitelaw: Powerful programming takes centre stage this week, with The Walk-In and This… Editor's Picks Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim Broughty Ferry pupil Aila, 10, inspired by TikTok to start bracelets business LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired of children fearing the big bad wolf Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late mum Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from front of car EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts ‘indefensible’ Liz Truss budget Inchmichael upcycling shop saves 20 tonnes of furniture from landfill Winston Churchill: Has his ‘antagonism’ with Dundee been misrepresented? Urgent search for Bulgarian rescue puppy missing four days after move to Dundee