Salford frustrated in draw with Grimsby

High-flying Salford were frustrated by Grimsby in a lively 1-1 draw at the Peninsula Stadium.

The Ammies secured a dream start as they opened the scoring inside two minutes through Theo Vassell.

An Odin Bailey corner wreaked havoc in the Mariners’ penalty area and the defender was on hand to bundle home and hand the hosts the advantage.

The visitors – whose away record is bettered only by table-toppers Leyton Orient – responded positively to their early setback.

Aribim Pepple failed to convert a pinpoint Anthony Glennon delivery but the forward’s blushes were spared before the half hour mark.

As Alex Hunt’s corner rebounded off the woodwork fortuitously into the path of Lewis Richardson, the Burnley loanee prodded in the leveller for his first senior goal.

Former Ammies goalkeeper Max Crocombe denied Matty Lund from a promising position as the momentum gradually turned in Grimsby’s favour.

Paul Hurst’s side threatened to capitalise and came close to snatching a deserved late victory but Danilo Orsi-Dadomo fired an effort narrowly wide.