Ipswich win five-goal thriller against promotion rivals Portsmouth

Two second-half strikes by Freddie Ladapo and Wes Burns within six minutes of each other helped earn Ipswich three points and ended promotion-seeking rivals Portsmouth’s unbeaten league run.

The 3-2 victory in a pulsating clash came after an earlier strike by former Pompey striker Marcus Harness was cancelled out by the first of two Colby Bishop penalties.

Conor Chaplin hit the post with a snapshot following a corner and Leif Davis’ shot was defected over the bar before the Tractor Boys took the lead through Harness in the 25th minute when he was put through on goal by Chaplin.

The visitors were back in the game seven minutes later when Bishop converted after Town keeper Christian Walton brought down Dane Scarlett.

Ladapo struck in the 74th minute, after only coming on the pitch as a substitute a minute earlier, but Bishop scored from the spot again three minutes later after Sam Morsy was adjudged to have fouled Ronan Curtis in the box.

But Burns secured the three points when he headed home a minute later following a cross from Kyle Edwards.