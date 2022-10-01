On-song Tranmere see off Barrow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rejuvenated Tranmere continued their charge up the League Two table after Josh Hawkes’ 25th-minute strike earned a 1-0 victory over Barrow at Prenton Park.

Hawkes collected Kieron Morris’ pass to fire crisply across goalkeeper Paul Farman and secure a third straight single-goal success for manager Micky Mellon’s team.

Barrow sought a quick response, Ben Whitfield twice frustrated to see right-sided deliveries flash across the face of goal.

But Tranmere visibly grew in confidence following Hawkes’ third goal in six matches.

Farman held a low attempt from Hawkes and Elliott Nevitt headed off target from Josh Dacres-Cogley’s inviting cross.

Visiting defender George Ray nodded over from a promising position directly after the restart. Tranmere were firmly in control, nevertheless, and Nevitt duly launched a one-man assault on the Barrow goal.

The striker cracked the base of a post from distance, saw a drive brilliantly repelled by Farman and was denied on the line by Tyrell Warren.

Dynel Simeu tested Farman with one header and directed another fractionally too high.

But one goal was enough for the parsimonious hosts, who survived late pressure to record a sixth clean sheet in nine matches and climb into the top half of the table.