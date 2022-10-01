Cameron Harper goal earns Inverness narrow win over Ayr By Press Association October 1 2022, 5.17pm Cameron Harper scored the only goal (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Inverness moved level on points with third-placed opponents Ayr as Cameron Harper’s goal snatched a 1-0 win. Ayr enjoyed the better of the first half, with Andy Murdoch firing narrowly wide in the early stages and Mark McKenzie seeing a headed effort come back off the crossbar. Josh Mullin had a shot saved in the 23rd minute and McKenzie was not too far away with another strike before the break. The home side were made to pay for their profligacy at the start of the second half as Cameron Harper headed Inverness in front. Ayr substitute Jayden Mitchell-Lawson curled inches wide shortly after coming on but that was the closest they came as Inverness held on. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Stephen Robinson forgives match-winner Alex Greive for late international return Cameron Norrie to miss Japan Open as positive Covid test hits ATP Finals hopes Ivan Toney has mental strength to shake off England frustration – Thomas Frank Ange Postecoglou pleased with display from newly-formed Celtic central defence Liam Fox admits Dundee United need to get first win sooner rather than later Ralph Hasenhuttl expects ‘very good team’ to click soon at Southampton At least 174 people reportedly dead after stampede at Indonesian football match Manchester City will remain a force after I eventually leave, says Pep Guardiola Forest boss Steve Cooper tells Jesse Lingard ‘time to show your worth’ Brendan Rodgers admits hospice visit puts Leicester plight in perspective Most Read 1 Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest 4 2 Tay Road Bridge closed in both directions after collision 3 UK’s first ‘fully vegan’ hotel in Perthshire for sale for £1m 4 Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path 5 Oil worker made Christmas Eve ‘IRA’ threats to police in Angus 6 Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe 7 Liam Fox in ‘that’s why we’re bottom’ admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven… 8 Gary Bowyer thrilled as Dundee earn valuable win but rues ‘incredible’ number of chances… 9 Dundee United v St Johnstone verdict as Stevie May torments the Tangerines 10 Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim More from The Courier Car bursts into flames after crash in Dairsie Teenage joiner wrote off Mini in Kirkcaldy drink-drive crash Bookmark Festival boasts a stellar line-up Angus businesswoman urges aspiring entrepreneurs to 'keep at it' Cowdenbeath street sealed off after man hit by car Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters Editor's Picks Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters Winston Churchill: Has his ‘antagonism’ with Dundee been misrepresented? 6 of the best Dundee restaurants to take your parents if they are paying for dinner Cortachy Church plays host to Black Watch for poignant re-dedication of Angus association’s regimental standard Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late mum ‘The plane shook the house’: Father’s St Andrews Home Guard role recalled by retired joiner Restaurant review: Gather everyone round for a brunch or lunch delight at Gather in Carnoustie Dundee MSP demands ban on energy firms cutting off families struggling to pay bills