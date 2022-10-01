Reece Grego-Cox brace helps Woking see off struggling Halifax

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reece Grego-Cox scored twice in the closing stages as Woking beat struggling Halifax 4-0 in their Vanarama National League match at The Shay.

The Cardinals took an early lead when James Daly nodded in and it was 2-0 to the visitors in the 17th minute when, after Daly’s shot had been saved, the ball cannoned off Halifax midfielder Kian Spence for an own goal.

Woking went close again in the second half when Luke Wilkinson’s free-kick was headed back across goal by Padraig Amond and the ball struck the post.

With 15 minutes left former QPOR and Crawley frontman Grego-Cox swept home a third before swiftly helping himself to another after Rohan Ince’s effort had been saved to leave Halifax bottom following a third straight league defeat.