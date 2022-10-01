Northampton hit back to see off Swindon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mitch Pinnock grabbed an 87th-minute winner to extend Northampton’s winning run to five games after beating Swindon 2-1 at the County Ground.

Northampton had an early penalty shout turned down when Louis Appere latched onto a poor backpass and tried to round Sol Brynn, but was stopped by the goalkeeper.

In the 43rd minute a mix-up at the other end almost let Ronan Darcy score, but he failed to make clean contact with a return pass from Ben Gladwin and the ball bounced clear.

Wales midfielder Johnny Williams grabbed the opener for Swindon after 62 minutes when space opened up in the Northampton back line and he charged through it before slotting beyond Lee Burge.

Northampton were soon level as Pinnock swung in a free-kick which Ben Fox headed home for their 13th set-piece goal of the season.

Pinnock then went from provider to goalscorer when he slotted home at the back post to tap in the winner with three minutes to play.