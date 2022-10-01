Northampton hit back to see off Swindon By Press Association October 1 2022, 5.20pm Mitch Pinnock scored a late winner (Leila Coker/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Mitch Pinnock grabbed an 87th-minute winner to extend Northampton’s winning run to five games after beating Swindon 2-1 at the County Ground. Northampton had an early penalty shout turned down when Louis Appere latched onto a poor backpass and tried to round Sol Brynn, but was stopped by the goalkeeper. In the 43rd minute a mix-up at the other end almost let Ronan Darcy score, but he failed to make clean contact with a return pass from Ben Gladwin and the ball bounced clear. Wales midfielder Johnny Williams grabbed the opener for Swindon after 62 minutes when space opened up in the Northampton back line and he charged through it before slotting beyond Lee Burge. Northampton were soon level as Pinnock swung in a free-kick which Ben Fox headed home for their 13th set-piece goal of the season. Pinnock then went from provider to goalscorer when he slotted home at the back post to tap in the winner with three minutes to play. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Stephen Robinson forgives match-winner Alex Greive for late international return Cameron Norrie to miss Japan Open as positive Covid test hits ATP Finals hopes Ivan Toney has mental strength to shake off England frustration – Thomas Frank Ange Postecoglou pleased with display from newly-formed Celtic central defence Liam Fox admits Dundee United need to get first win sooner rather than later Ralph Hasenhuttl expects ‘very good team’ to click soon at Southampton At least 174 people reportedly dead after stampede at Indonesian football match Manchester City will remain a force after I eventually leave, says Pep Guardiola Forest boss Steve Cooper tells Jesse Lingard ‘time to show your worth’ Brendan Rodgers admits hospice visit puts Leicester plight in perspective Most Read 1 Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest 4 2 Tay Road Bridge closed in both directions after collision 3 UK’s first ‘fully vegan’ hotel in Perthshire for sale for £1m 4 Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path 5 Oil worker made Christmas Eve ‘IRA’ threats to police in Angus 6 Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe 7 Liam Fox in ‘that’s why we’re bottom’ admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven… 8 Gary Bowyer thrilled as Dundee earn valuable win but rues ‘incredible’ number of chances… 9 Dundee United v St Johnstone verdict as Stevie May torments the Tangerines 10 Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim More from The Courier Car bursts into flames after crash in Dairsie Teenage joiner wrote off Mini in Kirkcaldy drink-drive crash Bookmark Festival boasts a stellar line-up Angus businesswoman urges aspiring entrepreneurs to 'keep at it' Cowdenbeath street sealed off after man hit by car Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters Editor's Picks Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters Winston Churchill: Has his ‘antagonism’ with Dundee been misrepresented? 6 of the best Dundee restaurants to take your parents if they are paying for dinner Cortachy Church plays host to Black Watch for poignant re-dedication of Angus association’s regimental standard Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late mum ‘The plane shook the house’: Father’s St Andrews Home Guard role recalled by retired joiner Restaurant review: Gather everyone round for a brunch or lunch delight at Gather in Carnoustie Dundee MSP demands ban on energy firms cutting off families struggling to pay bills