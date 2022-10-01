Scunthorpe go four unbeaten with Torquay draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scunthorpe’s upturn in form under interim boss Tony Daws continued as they drew 1-1 at Torquay.

Daws is at the helm following August’s departure of Keith Hill, and this comeback point made it four games without a loss, with six points collected on the way.

Fellow strugglers Torquay took the lead, opening the scoring four minutes in when Dan Martin drove in on the left and finished smartly.

But the Iron earned their point four minutes after half-time when Alfie Beestin marked his 25th birthday by converting after being teed up by Rob Apter.

Joe Nuttall could have won it for Scunthorpe in the closing stages but was denied by Mark Halstead.