Gateshead fight back to earn Eastleigh draw

Gateshead came from behind to draw 1-1 against Eastleigh in their Vanarama National League match.

The Spitfires took the lead in the 20th minute when Ryan Hill slotted in from close range following a knock down by Danny Whitehall.

Tristan Abrahams was denied from doubling the lead in first-half stoppage time after Gateshead keeper Daniel Langley raced out of his goal to make a save.

Gateshead were level with 15 minutes left when substitute Dan Jarvis, on to make his debut, curled a shot into the top corner, which proved enough for a share of the points.