Gateshead fight back to earn Eastleigh draw By Press Association October 1 2022, 5.24pm The Spitfires had taken the lead midway through the first half (David Davies/PA) Gateshead came from behind to draw 1-1 against Eastleigh in their Vanarama National League match. The Spitfires took the lead in the 20th minute when Ryan Hill slotted in from close range following a knock down by Danny Whitehall. Tristan Abrahams was denied from doubling the lead in first-half stoppage time after Gateshead keeper Daniel Langley raced out of his goal to make a save. Gateshead were level with 15 minutes left when substitute Dan Jarvis, on to make his debut, curled a shot into the top corner, which proved enough for a share of the points.