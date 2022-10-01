Luke Norris on the spot as Stevenage make Crawley pay the penalty

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A late penalty from Luke Norris gave high-flying Stevenage a 2-1 victory at struggling Crawley to heap more pressure on under-fire boss Kevin Betsy.

Ashley Nadesan had pulled the Reds level after Jordan Roberts’ opener but Norris kept his cool to hit the winner in front of the delighted travelling fans.

The Reds have now won only one league game in 15 since ex-boss John Yems last picked a side and predecessor Betsy went into the clash saying he “fully believed” in himself and the players to turn around their fortunes.

The game took on extra significance for Crawley with owner Preston Johnson having flown in from America announcing “every aspect” of the club would be examined over the next few weeks and “everything is on the table”.

The recalled Jamie Reid threatened for Stevenage early on by firing just wide before former Crawley winger Roberts gave Boro the lead by volleying home from 12 yards in the 23rd minute.

Crawley midfielder James Tilley put a deflected shot over before the Reds had a let off when Reid, fed by Roberts, fired against the bar with keeper Corey Addai beaten.

The Reds made an encouraging start to the second half when striker Nadesan levelled after 47 minutes, the ball rolling into the net from close in past keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond as Nadesan connected with an assist by Tom Fellows.

Boro wasted a chance to regain the lead just after the hour when, after a slip by Tony Craig, Danny Rose shot wide with only Addai to beat.

But Boro clinched victory five minutes from time when a handball by Nick Tsaroulla allowed substitute Norris to make no mistake from the penalty spot.