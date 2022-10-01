Ten-man Solihull produce impressive fightback to draw with Bromley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Solihull produced a stunning late comeback as the 10-man hosts secured a 2-2 draw against Bromley in the Vanarama National League.

The visitors appeared on course for victory after George Alexander’s overhead kick flew into the top corner after 34 minutes before Andy Woodman’s side doubled their lead in the 67th minute when Callum Reynolds headed the ball on and Jude Arthurs nodded home from close range.

Solihull were then reduced to 10 men after Kyle Storer was shown a second yellow card following a heavy challenge on Reynolds before Josh Kelly curled a last-minute effort into the top corner from 25 yards out.

And, in the fifth minute of time added on, Neal Ardley’s Solihull snatched a point when substitute Alex Reid headed home following a scramble in the penalty area.