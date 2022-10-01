Carlisle and Crewe play out dour draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carlisle maintained their unbeaten home start to the season with a boring 0-0 draw with Crewe.

The Railwaymen’s wait for a first away win since beating Football League basement boys Rochdale on the opening day went on after a dour draw at Brunton Park.

Both teams cancelled each other out in a disappointing afternoon in Cumbria.

Czech keeper Tom Holy beat away Bassala Sambou’s effort after Lachlan Brook’s neat flick played him in.

Star striker Kristian Dennis, who has scored eight times this season, squandered Paul Simpson’s side’s best chance when he headed wide on the stroke of half time.

Alex stopper Arthur Okonkwo produced a good save early in the second half to keep out Jordan Gibson’s long-range strike.

Dan Agyei could have stolen it late on for Crewe but fired wide as he lost his balance.

Crewe defender Rio Adebisi made a last-ditch stoppage-time block to ensure a point.