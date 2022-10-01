Koby Arthur and Ashley Nathaniel-George help Maidenhead stun Chesterfield By Press Association October 1 2022, 5.36pm Koby Arthur grabbed the opener for Maidenhead at Chesterfield (Paul Harding/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Goals from Koby Arthur and Ashley Nathaniel-George saw struggling Maidenhead stun Vanarama National league leaders Chesterfield at the Technique Stadium. The Spireites went into the game with five wins from their last six starts but it was their lowly opponents who struck first when Arthur fired past Lucas Covolan on the stroke of half-time. It got better for the visitors, still smarting from last week’s home loss to Gateshead, when Nathaniel-George doubled their advantage five minutes into the second half. The out-of-sorts hosts rallied and only a brilliant save from Maidenhead keeper Daniel Gyollai prevented Darren Oldaker’s free-kick from finding the bottom corner. Tyrone Williams did manage to reduce the deficit deep into stoppage time but it was not enough to prevent the visitors heading home with a well-deserved win. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Manchester City will remain a force after I eventually leave, says Pep Guardiola Forest boss Steve Cooper tells Jesse Lingard ‘time to show your worth’ Brendan Rodgers admits hospice visit puts Leicester plight in perspective Manchester United have world-class players and can attract more – Erik ten Hag Chris Smalling secures overdue Roma victory over Inter Milan in Serie A ‘Darth Vader’ runs marathon fundraiser following prostate cancer diagnosis David Moyes glad Jarrod Bowen has fingers and feet pointing in right direction Novak Djokovic reaches Tel Aviv final with victory over Roman Safiullin Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen score as West Ham dump Wolves into drop zone Boreham Wood extend unbeaten run after coming from behind to beat Maidstone Most Read 1 Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim 2 Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest 4 3 Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife 4 Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her 5 Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews 6 Oil worker made Christmas Eve ‘IRA’ threats to police in Angus 7 Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late… 8 Pitlochry anger at Scottish Woodlands choosing logging route that its own officer rated ‘unsafe’ 7 9 Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers 10 Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe More from The Courier Tay Road Bridge closed in both directions after collision Emergency services rush to two vehicle crash in Auchtermuchty Liam Fox in 'that's why we're bottom' admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven… Gary Bowyer thrilled as Dundee earn valuable win but rues 'incredible' number of chances… Ian Murray rues 'exceptionally fine lines' and explains Ethan Ross absence from Raith Rovers… Queen's Park v Raith Rovers verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as… Editor's Picks Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest Broughty Ferry pupil Aila, 10, inspired by TikTok to start bracelets business LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired of children fearing the big bad wolf Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late mum Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from front of car Winston Churchill: Has his ‘antagonism’ with Dundee been misrepresented? EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts ‘indefensible’ Liz Truss budget Teenage Angus weightlifter Corey powers to Scotland debut after ‘amazing’ battle against weak bones Inchmichael upcycling shop saves 20 tonnes of furniture from landfill